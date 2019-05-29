Meal Delivery Service MamaSezz Partners with American Institute for Cancer Research to Provide Healthy Plant-Based Meals for Cancer Patients and Survivors

-- The American Institute for Cancer Research and MamaSezz Foods announce a collaboration to bring plant-based meals, proven to help prevent cancer and support cancer treatment, to people who need it most.



BRATTLEBORO, Vt., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) and MamaSezz have announced a partnership to bring whole food, plant-based meals to people seeking to treat and survive cancer.

The partnership follows the release of AICR's Diet, Nutrition, Physical Activity and Cancer: A Global Perspective , a comprehensive review of cancer prevention research. The report demonstrates that a plant-based diet can help prevent cancer and support treatment and survivorship. It reinforces a trend in healthcare such as Kaiser Permanente that recommend plant-based diets for disease prevention.

Learn more about the cancer-fighting American Institute for Cancer Research Bundle from MamaSezz .

Together AICR and MamaSezz, have created cancer-fighting, ready-made meals to make getting the right nutrition the last of your worries during cancer treatment.

"The American Institute for Cancer Research Bundle brings you the best food when you need it most," says MamaSezz co-founder Meg Donahue. "This is the gold standard of plant-based meals: delicious, fresh, ready-made, delivered to your door."

Founded in 2016 in Vermont, MamaSezz uses evidence-based research on whole food, plant-based nutrition to realize their mission of healing people and the planet, one meal at a time.

"Following [the report's] package of diet, exercise and lifestyle recommendations is the best way you can lower your odds of getting cancer," said Alice Bender, MS, RDN and Director of Nutrition Programs at AICR. "Making lifestyle changes takes some effort, but the rewards can be life-changing."

"We're delighted to collaborate with AICR," says MamaSezz co-founder Lisa Lorimer. "We have a strong history in the organic food industry, and put years of experience into creating delicious meals."

In addition, MamaSezz is donating ten percent of proceeds from the American Institute for Cancer Research Bundle to AICR research.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN INSTITUTE FOR CANCER RESEARCH: AICR funds research on the relationship between diet, physical activity and body weight to cancer risk, and offers programs and education to help individuals adopt a lifestyle for cancer prevention and healthy survival. https://www.aicr.org

ABOUT MAMASEZZ: MamaSezz makes and delivers fresh ready-made whole food, plant-based meals nationwide. Learn more at https://www.mamasezz.com/

Contact:

Meg Donahue

Meg@MamaSezz.com

802-779-1032

