McDonald’s Went Vegan, but Only in Finland

If you follow a plant-based diet, you’ve been avoiding this burger-loving chain like the McPlague. But they’ve diversified their options to include a new menu item, the McVegan Burger — but only in Tampere, Finland.

Before you buy your flight, here’s some more info on how the meal might taste. One order consists of the vegan soy patty, mustard, pickles, onion, lettuce, and tomato on a sesame seed bun. It’s served alongside a heaping portion of McDonald’s conveniently already-vegan fries.

American fries, which have hydrolyzed milk as one of their many ingredients, are not vegan; the Finnish version, however, doesn’t contain any animal products.

One Finnish consumer tried the burger for herself, stating on Instagram, “After boycotting McDonald's for 20+ years I had to try the new #mcvegan. And then there were #cinnamonrolls at the uni. Both really good.”

Sounds promising to us (those cinnamon rolls sound way better, though).

The patty is being sold exclusively abroad in the Nordic country, and only from October 4 through November 21. After that, it may just end up on the long list of McDonald’s menu items we’ll never see again.