Mayorga Organics Opens Organic Specialty Coffee Factory in Miami

MIAMI, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally-recognized leader in specialty organic coffee, Mayorga Organics , has opened a 43,000 square foot state-of-the-art organic specialty coffee facility in Miami, FL. This location will operate in conjunction to Mayorga's facility in Rockville, MD to continue to meet national demand for the Mayorga brand of products.

Martin Mayorga, Founder and President of Mayorga Organics, states, "when my family immigrated into the U.S., Miami was our first home. It's always had a special place in my heart. I knew I wanted to bring the Mayorga brand here as soon as I launched it." Mayorga began his entrepreneurial endeavors when he partnered with the Plasencia family in Nicaragua to launch Mayorga Cigars in 1994. He incorporated coffee into his business in 1996 and sold Mayorga Cigars in 2001 to maintain his focus on coffee.

Since its inception in 1996 to support small coffee farmers in Nicaragua, Mayorga has evolved to work exclusively with small organic farmers throughout Latin America and has launched a crop diversification program to give farmers food stability. "We exist to create market opportunities for our farmers," states Mayorga. "The Miami market is ideal for us to bring our message of sustainability, high quality, and to be unapologetically and proudly Latino. This larger facility will allow us to evolve into other diversified products such as cacao, quinoa, and chia while proudly representing the Latino community through high quality products that are truly sustainable," states Mayorga. Capabilities at Mayorga's Miami facility will include whole bean packaging, ground brick packs, a dedicated area to industrial cold-brewing and canning, as well as packaging grains and beans from the company's producer partners.

While Mayorga's plans for tours are on hold indefinitely, the company is re-developing its website and social media strategy to showcase everything from the farming process all the way to preparing a cup at home. "Education and speaking openly about the realities of the agricultural industry in Latin America are hallmarks of the Mayorga philosophy," states Clari Butman, Mayorga's Brand Manager. "We're excited bring a brand into the Miami market that the local community can feel proud of as we continue to grow in the national Hispanic market, offering our people the quality, transparency, and authenticity we deserve as consumers," she continues.

The facility, located at 8080 NW 58th in Miami and happens to be the facility where Café Bustelo was roasted and packaged before Smuckers purchased the brand and shuttered Miami roasting operations.

About Mayorga:

Mayorga Organics was founded by Martin Mayorga and operates with the purpose of alleviating systemic poverty through the direct trade of artisanal organic foods. Through its 22 years of being independently owned and operated, Mayorga has built strong relationships with retailers including Amazon, Costco Wholesale, Whole Foods, Giant Foods, and over 2,000 other small to national customers. The company's top selling product is organic Café Cubano which Mayorga launched in 2001. While the company focuses on building the Mayorga brand, it also manufactures under private label agreements for various clients on a local to national scale. Learn more at www.mayorgaorganics.com

