Mayorga Organics Empowers Over 350 Small Chia Farmers

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayorga Organics operates the only facility in North America that directly imports, sterilizes, and packages organic chia in direct-to-consumer packaging. All of the product that goes through this closed system is fully traceable to small farmers that work directly with Mayorga staff in Nicaragua and Mexico in a highly efficient supply chain that benefits consumers and farmers beyond traditional supply chains. This supply chain disruption is what has grown Mayorga into a national powerhouse that works with local, regional, and international grocers and retailers.

"Farmers are our first customer," states Martin Mayorga, founder of Mayorga Organics. "By being at the origin countries working hand-in-hand with producers, we can understand and address their true needs as well as the needs of the community. We can also express the consumers' needs in regard to quality, value, and food safety. We've even opened our own export companies in multiple countries to be more efficient. This direct supply chain just makes so much sense, but most companies won't do it because it requires a lot of extra human capital."

Mayorga continues to explain that they work with about 330 farmers in northern Nicaragua and about 20 in Mexico. "Our organic chia program has grown from 12 farmers and about 40,000lbs to about 350 farmers and over 4,000,000 pounds. Our farmers are happy and empowered so they grow better product and we know how to go to market more efficiently than our competitors. Our chia also happens to be sterilized using the only organic approved system that can achieve a 5-log kill step. That's nerd-talk for really, really, really, safe to eat," says Mayorga.

Mayorga Organics was founded by Guatemalan-born Martin Mayorga and operates with the purpose of alleviating systemic poverty through the direct trade or artisanal organic foods. They operate a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Rockville, MD primarily focused on importing, roasting, and packaging coffee. They are currently building a facility in Miami, Florida to expand their manufacturing and distribution capacities.

