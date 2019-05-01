The Matchmaker of Sustainability: Localecopia's "Meet & Greet" on May 13 to bring together Local Farmers, Food Producers, Chefs & Restaurateurs
PALM BEACH, Fla., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding your ideal match in South Florida is getting easier, especially if you're a local farmer, organic food producer, chef or restaurateur in search of rewarding relationships in sustainable business and food sourcing.
Growers and buyers, from Homestead to north of Orlando, will discover each other May 13 at the upcoming Localecopia "Meet & Greet" — an expo-style, foodie showcase hosted bi-annually at The Breakers Palm Beach. This innovative, grassroots advocacy dually helps Florida farmers and food producers to find demand for their amazing food/wares, and helps chefs buy locally, while fostering collaboration, sustainability, local food consumption and healthy living.
The event will take place on Monday, May 13, from 2 – 4 PM, at The Breakers, One South County Road, Palm Beach, FL, in the resort's Ponce de Leon Ballroom. Entry and parking are complimentary the day of for attendees, with over 350 anticipated.
Participating vendors include:
Adena Farms
Coast-to-Coast Food Brokers
Cider Donuts
Cod and Capers Seafood
Ecotone Farm
Florida Cattle Ranchers
Fullei Fresh
Fun with Food
Hani Honey Company
Indian River Select
Kai Kai Farm
Localecopia Marketplace
Mrs. Peters Smokehouse
Mozzarita, Inc.
Oceana Coffee
Old School Bakery
Our Wonderful World Media
Pop Fusions
RC Hatton
Scalisi Produce
SoLa Seasonings
Sweet Endings Desserts
The Breakers Palm Beach (Chef Demo Stations)
The Lord's Place
The Palm Beach Pickle Company
Treasure Coast Food Bank
Uniform Sales
More to come…
Localecopia (501c3) is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2007 by Geoffrey Sagrans and Rick Hawkins of The Breakers Palm Beach. As members of the hotel's executive purchasing team, and early advocates of green living, they began many years ago buying produce directly from Palm Beach County farms — from Delray Beach to Pahokee to Loxahatchee — picked and delivered same day during the South Florida growing season for use in the resort's nine restaurants and banquet department. They created Localecopia as volunteer leadership to expand their mission beyond The Breakers and serve as champions for promoting the numerous benefits of buying local: product quality, support of the area economy and farmers, preservation of farmland/green space, and reduction of greenhouse gasses/carbon footprint. Localecopia works with experts in sustainability and alternative energy research, and has key partnerships with the University of Florida, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and local government.
In 2010, Localecopia Marketplace debuted as a needed distribution/transport system to pick up fresh, locally-grown produce from farmers and deliver it directly to schools (including Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Alachua and Union Counties), as well as hotels, restaurants, and country clubs.
"Localecopia represents a new business model that bridges the disconnect between local producers and the end user; it eliminates the supply chain, brokers and distribution channels in between," said Sagrans. "It's a healthier food system…a boon to the well-being of the consumer, the environment and the local economy. We hope the concept will continue to grow in other communities."
About The Breakers and Environmental Sustainability
A befitting host and sponsor of Localecopia's Meet & Greet event, The Breakers Palm Beach is a pioneer of green lodging practices. The hotel seeks out local farms and food producers, is a leader in environmental stewardship and is the foremost, eco-minded operator in Palm Beach. Its array of ecologically-friendly initiatives — from a weekly Green Market for employees, to a reverse osmosis water irrigation system that conserves 95 million gallons of water per year — reflects its commitment to preserve resources and protect the environment, in order to enhance the quality of life for future generations.

