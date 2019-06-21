The Mason Jar Cookie Company to exhibit at the Summer Fancy Food Show, Booth 3616

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mason Jar Cookie Company will showcase its baking products at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, booth 3616, from June 23-25, 2019.

Fresh-baked, homemade goodies typically require grocery shopping, confusing measurements, mess, and extensive clean-up.

The Mason Jar Cookie Company has created a way to bake up a batch of yummy, made-from-scratch goodies anytime, in no time, without all the fuss.

Whether you're a master baker or complete klutz in the kitchen, we've got you covered with our specially developed recipes that work every time. All the dry ingredients you need are already layered in the jar, in exactly the right proportions. You just add the fresh dairy at home – the butter and eggs, or any of your favorite non-dairy or vegan alternatives.

Jars of signature and holiday mixes are available for cookies, brownies, granola, scones, muffins, pancakes, pie crusts, and even hot cocoa.

The "Make a Jar!" option allows customization: start with a base, pick some add-ins, name your mix, and you're good to go.

The Mason Jar Cookie Company products can be all natural, gluten free, organic or Vegan, and are also sourced and made in the USA.

Visit booth 3616 at the Summer Fancy Food Show and let Bruce Renick, President and Managing Partner, tell you the Mason Jar Cookie Company story.

About The Mason Jar Cookie Company

We are USA made and sourced, hand packed artisan baking mix company. Since our launch 4 years ago, our branded and Private Label products can be found in some of the country's top retailers. In addition to our shelf presence here in the U.S., we ship internationally and have a strong regulatory knowledge, from labeling to raw material ingredients.

Inclusive of our hand packed Mason jars is our exclusive patented Mason jar shaped pouch via high tech photography, giving the retro look of a vintage Mason Jar, with the economy of weight, price and portability. Our Mason Jar stand up pouch also won The "Editors Pick" award by Store Brands Magazine, for BEST NEW PRODUCT, 2018!

Our line includes over 200,000 flavors and are not limited to just cookies!

For more information, visit http://masonjarcookiecompany.com/.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-mason-jar-cookie-company-to-exhibit-at-the-summer-fancy-food-show-booth-3616-300872871.html

SOURCE The Mason Jar Cookie Company