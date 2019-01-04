Mangia, Inc. Launches Innovative Chick Pea Puree in Response to Growing Market Demand for Legumes

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global demand for legumes is skyrocketing. The desire for healthier food options low in sodium and cholesterol, and high in protein and good fats, is steadily on the rise. For this reason, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisines are gaining popularity throughout the world. The legume riding high on this food trend is the chick pea, or garbanzo, well known for the creamy, richness it adds to hummus.

Seizing on this growing market, Mangia, Inc. is excited to launch an innovative new product at this year's 2019 Winter Fancy Food Show. Introducing Carmelina Brands® Chick Pea Puree! Stop by Booth 3017 at the show and see this revolutionary new product in action.

Like Mangia's complete product line, Carmelina Brands® Chick Pea Puree is preservative-free with no added salt, sugars, citric acid, calcium chloride, or EDTA. Simply chick peas! It's also Non-GMO Project Verified, OU Kosher, gluten-free, and packed in a triple barrier, BPA-Free aseptic bag.

Carmelina Brands® Chick Pea Puree is extremely versatile and easy to use. Simply open the pouch, season, flash blend to desired consistency, and go. The Carmelina Difference® saves you on time, labor and energy costs. No need to wash or soak chick peas overnight, or cook, drain, and pulse them for an extended time. Carmelina Brands® Chick Pea Puree is the perfect "ready to season" base for hummus, soups, sandwich spreads, baked goods, and more. The possibilities are endless!

Product is currently available in foodservice and industrial sizes. For additional product information, visit www.carmelinabrands.com.

About Mangia, Inc.™

Mangia, Inc.™ is the producer of Carmelina 'e…San Marzano® Italian Tomatoes and Carmelina Brands® Italian Beans. Mangia, Inc.™ is headquartered in Southern California, having all of its products produced in Italy. Mangia, Inc.™ currently maintains six warehouses in key regions of North America to support its domestic customers. Carmelina 'e…San Marzano® Italian Tomatoes made their first appearance in the United States in February 1996. Mangia, Inc.™ takes pride in producing all-natural, preservative free, quality ingredients with no added salt, sugars, calcium chloride or citric acid. Its products are also all Non-GMO Project Verified, OU Kosher, gluten-free, and BPA-free. Carmelina Brands® Italian tomatoes and beans offer chefs and families clean, fresh and flavorful ingredients that they can feel confident about bringing to the table.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mangia-inc-launches-innovative-chick-pea-puree-in-response-to-growing-market-demand-for-legumes-300772698.html

SOURCE Mangia, Inc.