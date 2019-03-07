The Makers Of The EVOLVE® Brand Launch New Protein & Greens Product Line

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the demand for plant-based protein continues to grow among consumers, CytoSport Inc., the makers of EVOLVE®plant-based protein products (the fastest growing brand in the natural channel) announce the launch of their new Protein & Greens product line. Launched in 2017, CytoSport's EVOLVE® brand is part of the leading sports nutrition company's portfolio that also includes MUSCLE MILK® premium protein products.

Available in both ready-to-drink and powder form, EVOLVE® Protein & Greens are made with pea protein, providing 20g of plant-based protein for sustained energy to help support your active lifestyle. EVOLVE® products are shelf-stable, free of artificial flavors, Non-GMO Project Certified and Certified Vegan. "Part of CytoSport's legacy is developing innovative flavors and providing great tasting products for our consumer," said Katie Scott, EVOLVE® Brand Manager. "EVOLVE® Protein & Greens flavors are unique, on-trend and inspired by what is being made at your local juice bar. Once you try them you'll see they not only deliver on taste but quality and nutritious ingredients as well."

EVOLVE® Protein & Greens shakes are available in two flavors, Mixed Berry Beet and Carrot Lemon Ginger. Each 11oz shake is made with REAL vegetable juice concentrate such as kale, spinach, beets and carrots. EVOLVE® Protein & Greens shakes include 100 percent of the daily value for B-12 and Vitamin A. Two vitamins that are vital, but often limited in a plant-based diet. EVOLVE® Protein & Greens ready-to-drink shakes include 50mg of DHA Omega-3, an essential omega 3 fatty acid. EVOLVE® Protein & Greens shakes are free of dairy and gluten ingredients, are low in fat, are Non-GMO Project Verified, sweetened with Organic Cane sugar and Organic Stevia Extract and free of artificial flavors.

EVOLVE® Protein & Greens powder is available in two flavors, Mixed Berry and Strawberry Banana and contains a blend of organic dried fruit and organic dried greens. Each 45g serving is an excellent source of iron, Vitamin A and B12. EVOLVE® Protein & Greens powder also contains 4g fiber and 1 Billion CFU probiotics for gut health. Protein & Greens powder is free of dairy and soy ingredients, low in fat, Non-GMO Project Verified, sweetened with Organic Cane sugar and Organic Stevia Extract and free of artificial flavors.

New EVOLVE® Protein & Greens products are available at drinkevolve.com and select retailers across the country later this spring. The EVOLVE® brand is proud to support the mission of the National Park Foundation™ to protect the national parks, connect people to parks and inspire the next generation of park stewards.

About the EVOLVE® brand

The EVOLVE® brand was born from a team meeting in the Rocky Mountains, an idea inspired by the simplicity of its surroundings and the desire to create mindful change. It's built on the foundation that simple is better, delicious is best. The EVOLVE® brand comes from the CytoSport, Inc. lineage, with deep roots within one of the most trusted and recognized sports nutrition companies that helped create the protein category. A sister brand to the MUSCLE MILK® brand, EVOLVE® protein products provide a plant-powered protein option for active lifestyle consumers. EVOLVE® products include only 10-11 non-GMO ingredients and are free of dairy, soy, gluten, artificial flavors and are made with North American sourced and manufactured pea protein. A portion of sales of EVOLVE® products benefits the National Park Foundation™, helping to preserve the nation's most beautiful and iconic locations. For more information, please visit drinkevolve.com or follow @drinkevolve.

Contact:

Media department

media@hormel.com

507-434-6352

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-makers-of-the-evolve-brand-launch-new-protein--greens-product-line-300808256.html

SOURCE CytoSport, Inc.