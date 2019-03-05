Lucini Italia Receives Whole30 Program Approval, the First Extra Virgin Olive Oil in their Roster

Following a strict vetting process, the leading producer of Italian-made gourmet foods announces certification for all extra virgin olive oils and organic tomato sauces



CHICO, Calif., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucini Italia, the leading producer of premium Italian extra virgin olive oils, and creator of authentic, handcrafted gourmet foods, announces today they have received Whole30 approval for their olive oil and handcrafted tomato sauces. Approval from the Whole30 team is in part a result of the whole and simple ingredient list of their products and commitment to zero added sugar. This makes the brand the first extra virgin olive oil company to receive the program's seal of approval.

"In working with the team at Lucini, we learned about the thoughtful skill and craft that goes into every one of their delicious products," said Melissa Hartwig Urban, Whole30 Co-Founder and CEO. "The passion that goes into their products, their tight-knit relationship with their growers in Italy, and their commitment to bring Italian traditions to the US, makes them a perfect fit for our Whole30 community."

"It's an honor to be the first extra virgin olive oil brand to receive Whole30 Approved status, and the fact that our organic tomato sauces are approved as well is something worth celebrating," said Meagan Cole, Lucini Italia Marketing Manager and Oleologist. "As a brand that emphasizes quality and freshness day in and day out, we're aligned seamlessly with the message of the Whole30 program. We want our products to make consumers feel good about what they are putting in their bodies, and receiving the seal has certainly validated that."

Lucini Italia's List of Whole30 Approved Products:

Extra Virgin Olive Oils - Lucini Italia has worked exclusively with the same small family-run regional farmers in Italy for over a decade. Each estate operates on a smaller scale, in order to ensure the highest of quality and respect for tradition.

Lucini Italia has worked exclusively with the same small family-run regional farmers in for over a decade. Each estate operates on a smaller scale, in order to ensure the highest of quality and respect for tradition. Premium Select Extra Virgin Olive Oil ( $19.99 for 500 ml)

Organic Premium Select Extra Virgin Olive Oil ( $24.99 for 500 ml)

Infused Premium Select Extra Virgin Olive Oil ( $16.99 for 250 ml) - Available in Delicate Lemon, Robust Garlic and Tuscan Basil

( for 250 ml) - Available in Delicate Lemon, Robust Garlic and Tuscan Basil Organic Handcrafted Tomato Sauces - Since all of the brand's handcrafted, Italian-made sauces are 100% organic and made with no added sugar, there is a noticeably fresher, natural taste with no stabilizers.

- Since all of the brand's handcrafted, Italian-made sauces are 100% organic and made with no added sugar, there is a noticeably fresher, natural taste with no stabilizers. Rustic Tomato Basil ($8.99) - Fresh tomatoes, fresh vegetables (onions, carrots), extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil, sea salt.

Tuscan Marinara ($8.99) - Fresh tomatoes, fresh vegetables (onions, carrots), fresh basil, sea salt.

Spicy Tuscan Tomato ($8.99) - Fresh tomatoes, fresh vegetables (onions, carrots), extra virgin olive oil, parsley, chili pepper.

Roasted Garlic Marinara ($8.99) - Fresh tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, parsley, basil, oregano, black pepper, sea salt.

To learn more about Lucini Italia and where to buy Lucini Italia products, visit www.lucini.com or follow along on Instagram and Facebook .

Lucini Italia

Founded in 1997, Lucini originated as the result of an American couple falling in love with fresh, green and peppery extra virgin olive oil while touring the nostalgic hillsides of Tuscany. Translated in the Tuscan dialect, Lucini means "little light" and conveys the couple's lasting mission to bring a glimmer of Tuscany's finest to the States. Prepared in small batches, Lucini's extra virgin olive oils and sauces showcase both exceptional taste and culinary performance. Lucini firmly believes in the philosophy that great tasting food comes only from the most cared-for, high-quality ingredients and therefore, works exclusively with small family-run regional farmers in Italy to create an unmatched selection of gourmet products. Lucini's products are always made with health, wellness and sky-high quality in mind. Natural ingredients, artisan craftsmanship and healthful cooking, inspire everything at Lucini, as they meet the demands of both home and professional chefs with an impressive selection of award-winning products.

Whole30

Whole30® has been changing lives since 2009, when Melissa Hartwig blogged about a self-designed 30-day life-changing dietary experiment. Since then, millions of people have transformed their health, habits and relationship with food through the Whole30 program; eliminating cravings, improving energy and sleep, reporting improvements in a number of medical symptoms, and losing weight healthfully and sustainably.

