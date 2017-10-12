Low-Fat Avocados Are a Thing Now, But Don't Get Too Excited

One Spanish company seems to have missed the point of avocados. They’ve produced a low-fat version of the healthy-fat staple, calling it an “Avocado Light.”

If we’ve learned anything from “light” yogurts, it’s that these diet foods are to be avoided — but perhaps the light avocado will be different.

The newly engineered crop comes with 30 percent less fat than its plump relatives, evidently tasting similar but boasting the texture of a “soft and pleasant pulp” according to its developers.

The fruit ripens faster, so it can be consumed without sitting on the counter for three plus days, yet oxidizes more slowly, meaning that once you slice it open it doesn’t immediately turn that nasty shade of brown. They’ve accomplished this farming feat by manipulating temperature and soil conditions for their crop.

They plan to launch the product in Madrid at a trade fair, where they expect it will be a hit.

“Its arrival in Spain could mark the second big jump in the development of the avocado the market,” said the company’s marketing director Ramón Rey.

The fruits, however, have become so popular in large part because of their fat content. One avocado contains anywhere from 20 to 30 grams of healthy fats, which have been linked to a decrease in heart disease, cholesterol, and even cancer. By taking out the fat, aren’t these Spaniards also taking out the appeal?

We’ll have to wait and see how Spain reacts to this recent innovation. Perhaps they’ll just use it as an excuse to eat even more of their new favorite fruit. Avocado consumption has more than doubled in Spain from 2012 to 2016 — arguably a positive change, since there are over 20 health reasons you should be eating them every day.