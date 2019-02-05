Little Spoon Announces $7 Million In Funding And Ships 1 Million Meals In Its First Year

Investment to Focus on Solutions for All of a Baby's Milestones

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Spoon, the first national, direct-to-consumer baby food and early childhood nutrition company, announces the delivery of 1 million organic meals nationwide in its first year in business, and the closing of $7M in venture capital. Little Spoon designs fresh, high-quality and healthy organic baby food without the use of preservatives, extreme heat, or trips to the grocery store. Significant investment comes from Vaultier7, the female-led investment fund, Kairos, founding member of Chobani, Kyle O'Brien, Tinder founders Sean Rad and Justin Mateen, Interplay Ventures, SoGal Ventures, and the fund affiliated with the owners of the San Francisco 49ers, among others.

Little Spoon opened its doors nationwide just over a year ago with a mission to revolutionize the century-unchanged baby food category for the modern parent. Using only the highest-quality, organic ingredients, Little Spoon's Babyblends are prepared fresh and designed in partnership with an expert pediatric nutrition team to ensure a baby's nutritional needs are satisfied. Because variety is both essential to a baby's diet and difficult to deliver on for parents, the company developed a rotating menu of more than 50 different recipes, featuring more than 80 different ingredients.

When parents sign up for Little Spoon, they receive recommended meal plans personalized to their child's needs to help guide them, but also have the option to customize. The company designed a proprietary, 100% recyclable container complete with a spoon to balance a parent's need for convenience with a developmentally advantageous form factor that promotes improved motor skills and mindful eating habits. The experience is underpinned by an always-on Customer Care Team comprised of Little Spoon mom loyalists-turned-customer support across the country to answer questions and provide a community for moms everywhere.

On the heels of their venture round led by Vaultier7, a UK-based fund focused on building breakthrough consumer brands, Little Spoon will be continuing to build its brand and scale its offering with additional products that help parents more simply and easily ensure their children are healthy as they grow. Every product designed will deliver on the same high-quality, thoughtfully developed standards as the Babyblends so parents can rest assured they are giving their baby the best at every important milestone.

Founded by a team of moms and seasoned food and consumer product executives, Lisa Barnett, Michelle Muller, Ben Lewis, and Angela Vranich, Little Spoon has cultivated a loyal and diverse following nationwide. "We know that Little Spoon is resonating so deeply because parents today are just like us - they're looking for brands to deliver high-quality yet accessible solutions for their needs, and their expectations only heighten with a new baby. Shipping our one millionth meal is a clear sign to us that what we're doing is striking a chord," said the co-founders. "This capital enables us to expand beyond baby's first bites and continue to create thoughtfully designed solutions for all the critical milestones of parenthood."

About Little Spoon

Little Spoon is dedicated to making all of your child's firsts simple and easy by creating high quality, thoughtful products to help keep your little ones healthy. Little Spoon's first product, its Babyblends, are designed to provide high-quality nutrition for the most formative time in your child's life. Freshly made, and expertly designed, Babyblends arrive ready to eat at your doorstep. With each shipment, Little Spoon adjusts the nutritional plan to your baby's changing health needs and preferences. www.littlespoon.com.

