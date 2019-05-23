Litehouse To Acquire Sky Valley Foods

Refrigerated Salad Dressing Leader Expands Portfolio in the Natural and Organic Food Channels, Increases Production Capacity to Support Continued Growth



SANDPOINT, Idaho, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Litehouse, Inc., a 100 percent employee-owned company and the No. 1 Refrigerated Salad Dressing (RSD) brand in the combined U.S. and Canadai, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Sky Valley Foods, effective June 1, 2019. A well-known company in the organic and natural food channels, Sky Valley Foods specializes in the production of organic shelf-stable dressings, condiments, marinades, and sauces under the Organicville and Sky Valley brands.

Litehouse is a leader in the refrigerated section of the produce and deli departments, and the acquisition of Sky Valley Foods grows its portfolio with center-store, clean, organic products. It also expands Litehouse's manufacturing presence on the East Coast to better serve its customers and support its double-digit year-over-year growth.

"For some time Litehouse has been looking to offer products that could be sold in the center aisles of the grocery store. Before moving forward, we needed to ensure that the products we brought to market had the same high quality standards and reliance on real ingredients as our core Litehouse products," said Kelly Prior, President of Litehouse. "As we looked at Sky Valley Foods and their commitment to real food, real ingredients and better quality, we found great synergies."

Sky Valley Foods founder Rachel Kruse will join the Litehouse team to help facilitate the strategy and direction of the Organicville and Sky Valley brands and products. Rachel's extensive experience and industry reputation as a leader in natural dressings and condiments will be key as Litehouse looks to provide additional opportunities for consumers to enjoy the products under the Organicville and Sky Valley brands.

"I am very excited to join the Litehouse team and have the opportunity to continue driving the development of products that promote better eating and meet the consumer's growing demand for better-for-you products," said Kruse.

With the acquisition, Litehouse will also acquire a 132,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility located in Danville, Virginia. This facility will be a critical component in continuing to support the growing demand for Sky Valley, Organicville and Litehouse products across the U.S. and Canada.

"Litehouse built its reputation on offering best-in-class customer service and the addition of Sky Valley Foods is a strategic move to provide our East Coast customers with a local Litehouse manufacturing facility. Coupled with our Idaho, Michigan and Utah facilities, we continue to expand our ability to meet growing consumer demand with state-of-the-art manufacturing operations. We are excited and appreciative for the opportunity to become part of the Danville, Virginia community. At Litehouse, one of our core values is stewardship and we are committed to having a positive impact on the community of Danville and our new Employee Owners," said Prior.

About Litehouse:

Litehouse, Inc. started in the Hope, Idaho restaurant of the Hawkins family over 50 years ago. Since that time, it has become a leader in refrigerated salad dressings, dips, cheese and other innovative consumer packaged goods, manufacturing these delicious products at its five U.S. facilities based in Idaho, Michigan and Utah. Litehouse offers its diverse portfolio of products through general retail, e-commerce, foodservice, deli, member stores, and value-added goods where Litehouse products are featured in meal and salad kits. Litehouse is proud to be 100% employee-owned and each one of the employee owners carries on the high standards of quality and innovation.

For more information, visit www.litehousefoods.com, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

About Sky Valley Foods:

Sky Valley Foods creates high quality, organic, nutritious and simply delicious salad dressings and specialty sauces sold center-store including condiments, marinades, and pasta sauce for the natural and organic foods consumer under its Sky Valley™ and Organicville® brands. Sky Valley Foods products are available at independent and natural food chains as well as retail grocery stores nationwide.

For more information, visit www.skyvalleyfoods.com.

i IRI Total US MULO and Nielsen Homescan

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/litehouse-to-acquire-sky-valley-foods-300856088.html

SOURCE Litehouse, Inc.