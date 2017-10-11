Lipton® Goes Organic With Black Tea Launch

New tea provides people with a delicious, affordable organic option

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipton® is delivering smooth, rich flavor as well as affordability with the introduction of new Lipton Organic Black Tea.

The new Lipton Organic Black Tea is made with the finest USDA Organic and Rainforest Alliance certified black tea leaves picked at the peak of freshness from the Kenyan Highlands. It can be enjoyed hot or cold anytime of the day and is just as hydrating as water.

"We're thrilled to bring an organic option to the market at an affordable price," said George Hamilton, Tea Director at Unilever. "We are also hugely proud of the blend that will deliver a naturally smooth taste that's rich and delicious."

Lipton Organic Black Tea is Rainforest Alliance Certified. It's available in retailers nationwide beginning in early October. The suggested retail price is $4 per 72-count box of individually wrapped tea bags.

For more information on the new Lipton Organic Black Tea, please visit https://www.lipton.com/us/en/home.html.

About Lipton Tea

With more than 125 years of experience, Lipton is one of the world's great refreshment brands, with tea-based drinks including leaf tea, infusions, and ready-to-drink iced tea. For more information, please visit www.Lipton.com.

About Unilever United States, Inc.

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Food, Home Care, Personal Care and Refreshment products with sales in more than 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States, the portfolio includes brand icons such as Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Caress, Clear Scalp & Hair Therapy, Country Crock, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Good Humor, Hellmann's, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Promise, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, Simple, St. Ives, Suave, Sir Kensington's, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TIGI, TONI&GUY, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies. Unilever employs approximately 8,000 people in the United States – generating more than $9 billion in sales in 2016.

The Unilever Sustainable Living Plan commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. The company's sustainable living brands are growing 50% faster than the rest of the business and delivered more than 60% of the company's growth in 2016.

Unilever was ranked number one in its sector in the 2016 Dow Jones Sustainability Index. In the FTSE4Good Index, it achieved the highest environmental score of 5. It led the list of Global Corporate Sustainability Leaders in the 2017 GlobeScan/SustainAbility annual survey for the seventh year running. Unilever has pledged to become carbon positive in its operations by 2030. For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com.

