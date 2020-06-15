Leslie Montie Rejoins Wildtree, Bridging Past Innovations to the Future of Healthy, Organic, Simple Meal Solutions

Original founder to refocus on 'roots' of the company in an advisory role

LINCOLN, R.I., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than two decades of customer satisfaction in bringing healthy, organic meal solutions to homes across the country, Wildtree is writing its next chapter by looking to its heritage. Today, the company announced that original founder, Leslie Montie, has rejoined Wildtree as an Advisor to reinvigorate the purpose-driven mission of the company.

Like so many American entrepreneurs, Wildtree was started out of a garage with the heartfelt intention of a Mom creating meal solutions for her children who have dietary restrictions. She realized this was a challenge and not readily available or cost effective. "A trip to the grocery store was challenging, and also heartbreaking, as I simply wanted to provide my children with the nourishment they needed without causing them harm," says Montie. "At the time, organic proteins and produce had limited availability, but the true roadblock was with seasonings and mixes and the mysterious 'other spices' listed on the labels."

Wildtree grew from those humble beginnings to expand their product offerings to include spice blends, sauces and dressings, oils and meal kits, all with health-conscious and time-strapped people at the forefront of its mission. Unique to the industry even today, Wildtree has garnered certifications as USDA certified organic, GMO free, gluten-free, Star-K kosher certified, and 100% peanut free facility while also offering vegetarian, low-sugar and vegan options. Additionally, all manufacturing is maintained to the certification standards set by Safe Quality Foods (SQF), a rigorous farm-to-fork food safety and quality program.

Recently acquired by Altair Acquisitions, LLC, Wildtree will be expanding its product offerings to meet the expanding and ever-changing needs of individuals seeking products that align with their lifestyle and beliefs. Whether that be the organic, health minded individual or family looking to get a delicious and healthy meal on the table with ease, Wildtree has products to suit most any need.

"As someone who has spent the better part of my career in product consumer packaged goods and food service, what really stood out to me was the heritage and principles of the company of creating great tasting and delicious products, innovation, and the certifications and quality standards which are so relevant and on trend with the way people live and eat today," said Wildtree CEO, Russell Ray. "With a multitude of health-forward options on the market today, I hope consumers will look at Wildtree products through a different lens as meal solutions that have been time-tested and maintained with the highest quality standards, but born from the purest of motivations; a mothers love or her children."

For more information on Wildtree's products or to purchase online, visit www.wildtree.com

Media Contact: Brian O'Malley, brian.o'malley@highnoon.co

