Leading Clean Nutrition Brand, Orgain, to Provide 100,000 Clean Protein Shakes to Healthcare Workers on the Front Line of the COVID-19 Pandemic

IRVINE, Calif., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orgain, known for its best-selling Organic Plant Based Protein Powder and maker of the first ever Organic Nutrition Shake, announced its commitment to donate 100,000 Clean Protein shakes to healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As frontline healthcare workers endure excruciating hours amidst intensifying conditions, most are left physically exhausted day in and day out. The images of doctors and nurses risking their lives to fight this pandemic deeply resonated with Orgain's founder Dr. Andrew Abraham, so he quickly launched Orgain's Shakes For Heroes program.

A former physician himself, Dr. Abraham said, "Our main goal is to express our gratitude towards the healthcare workers sacrificing their own health, time, and energy to fight this virus. We want to get the word out to as many people as possible so we can provide some essential healthy nutrition to these healthcare heroes to help sustain them through these demanding times."

Currently, several hard-hit hospitals have already received donations from the Shakes for Heroes program, including Mount Sinai Hospital Union Square, New York-Presbyterian, Cleveland Clinic, Loyola University Medical Center, UCLA Medical, Northwestern Medicine and others.

Orgain wanted to make it as easy as possible for healthcare practitioners to receive support, so they launched a dedicated landing page (www.orgain.com/shakesforheroes), where frontline healthcare providers and their friends and family can input the names and details of the medical professional or hospital team they would like to nominate. Orgain will then quickly vet nominees and ship cases of Clean Protein shakes to qualified medical professionals to fuel them with clean, convenient nutrition as they continue to do their critical work.

Consumers can follow and share about the program on social with the hashtag #shakesforheroes on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

For more information on the program, you can visit www.Orgain.com/shakesforheroes

About Orgain

Orgain was created by Dr. Andrew Abraham to save his own life during his battle with cancer, and now it's made to fuel yours. Orgain's primary purpose is to make delicious organic nutritional products to help people lead healthy, vibrant lives. Its products include meal replacement shakes, protein powders and snack bars for adults and kids. Orgain uses only the highest quality ingredients, never at the cost of taste and texture. Most Orgain products are Certified Organic and all are free of soy, gluten, are non-GMO and free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. For more information on products and new launches please visit Orgain.com or follow us on social @Orgain.

