Lavva Expands Into Booming Non-Dairy Milk Space

Plant-Based Yogurt Brand Introduces Pili Nut Milk and Creamer Exclusively at Whole Foods Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lavva , the plant-based foods brand known for its rich Pili nut yogurt, is expanding into the milk alternative industry, which is expected to reach $21.52 billion by 2024 . The Lavva Plant Milks will launch nationwide exclusively at Whole Foods Market in September 2020, with Plant Creamer following shortly thereafter in October. As the category's first Pili nut-based line, Lavva's new Unsweetened Plant Milk, Chocolate Plant Milk and Unsweetened Plant Creamer are a cleaner, more sustainable alternative to dairy and set a higher standard for plant-based alternatives.

All three SKUs are ultra clean and made with the same three base ingredients: coconut water, filtered water and Pili nuts. Unlike other milk alternatives, these products are made with zero added sugar, and Chocolate is sweetened only by dates. The Unsweetened Plant Milk and Chocolate Plant Milk are priced at $5.49, with the Unsweetened Plant Creamer priced at $3.49. Lavva's new Plant Milks and Creamer deliver a superior creamy texture and smooth taste thanks to the impressive nutritional profile of the Pili nut, the lowest carb and highest fat nut on the planet.

"Lavva recognized a need in the market to create a more sustainable plant milk that was just food from its source," said Liz Fisher, CEO and Founder of Lavva. "From there, we spent countless hours experimenting with combining Pili nuts and real food ingredients to create a product without vegetable oils, processing aides or added sugar found in other leading brands. We're proud that our Unsweetened Lavva Plant Milk only has three ingredients, one of which is filtered water. The mouthfeel and flavor comes from the nut itself."

Grown in nutrient-rich volcanic soil found in Southeast Asia, the Pili tree has been wild harvested for centuries. Pili nuts need nothing more than rainwater to sprout and grow, making them naturally sustainable. Wild Pili trees actually prevent soil erosion and restore the land disrupted by nearby volcanic activity as well as encourage the process of natural pollination without the use of chemicals.

Since the brand's 2017 inception, Lavva has diversified its Pili nut supply chain in anticipation of scalable growth and expanding product lines. The team took many trips to Southeast Asia and discovered that smallholder farmers harvesting cashews and other crops also had Pili trees on their farms. Lavva's COO, Eric Kinniburgh, and Executive Chairman, Victor Friedberg, worked alongside farmers, aggregators, and processors to establish the first scalable Pili nut supply chain in Indonesia by providing the demand and resources to cultivate Pili nuts.

About Lavva

Founded in 2017, Lavva is on a mission to realize the full potential of plant-based foods made without compromise. Powered by the world's lowest carb, highest fat nut called the pili, Lavva's functional superfoods are minimally processed and made only with real food ingredients — no added sugar, gums, oils, or natural flavors. Founder and CEO Liz Fisher discovered pili nuts while following a strict keto diet during a successful battle with advanced-stage ovarian cancer. Blown away by the pili's smooth, buttery flavor Liz began blending them with coconut milk and eventually perfected the recipe to become what we know as Lavva's yogurt today. Lavva currently offers its original Lavva yogurt line in six flavors — including two in 16-ounce family sizes — such as Vanilla, Mango, and Strawberry and the market's first keto-certified vegan yogurt, Molten Lavva. Additionally, Lavva launched its Plant Milks and Creamer in September 2020, bringing a more sustainable alternative to the non-dairy milk category thanks to wild harvested pili trees. The brand is available at retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Kroger, and local natural food stores. All of Lavva's products are certified Paleo, dairy free, and use organic ingredients whenever possible. For more information, visit www.lovvelavva.com or follow on social at @LovveLavva .

