Last Chance to Enter the Eggland's Best "America's Best Family Recipe" Contest 2020

Submit Original Family Recipes Showcasing EB Eggs for the Chance to Win $10,000 and Other Great Prizes!

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From a family-favorite dinner to a brunch recipe set to impress, all families have that delicious go-to recipe that remains a staple at mealtime. Eggland's Best (EB) fans still have a few more weeks to head to www.americasbestrecipe.com for the chance to win $10,000 in the Eggland's Best "America's Best Family Recipe" Contest 2020. Fans are encouraged to submit their best and most creative family recipe using the only egg that provides better taste, better nutrition and better quality.

"We are always amazed by the quality of recipes that our fans submit, and we love hearing about their passion and love for the superior nutrition of Eggland's Best eggs," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "Memories are made over family meals, which is why we are very much looking forward to seeing all of the family-inspired recipes from fans across the country."

Similar to years past, fans can submit up to two recipes within each meal category – breakfast/brunch, appetizer, main course and dessert. To add to the excitement, fans can now also choose to select one of the following bonus categories per submission, if applicable – Sandwich, 30 Minutes or Less or Gluten-Free – for the chance to win $500!

A panel of judges will score semi-finalist recipe submissions based on taste and creativity. After semi-finalists are selected, Eggland's Best will call on Americans to help narrow down the "Best in State" recipes and determine the five "Best in Region" finalists by voting for their favorites online.

The "Best in Region" recipes will be revealed on the Eggland's Best website where EB fans will have the chance to vote for America's Best Family Recipe. Fan votes combined with a panel of judges, including co-host of Food Network's "The Kitchen," Jeff Mauro, and Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist, Dawn Jackson Blatner, will then help determine the Grand Prize Winner.

"It's getting down to the wire, and I'm so excited that I get to help judge the unique recipe submissions in this year's Contest," said Mauro. "As a dad and Chef, I always reach for Eggland's Best eggs to add freshness and nutrition to my recipes. Eggland's Best eggs are the only choice for my family!"

The Grand Prize winner will be awarded $10,000 and a year's supply of Eggland's Best eggs, and the "Best in Region" prize winners will each receive $1,000 and a year's supply of Eggland's Best eggs. "Best in State" winners will also receive a prize from Eggland's Best. Bonus category winners will receive $500.

"I'm looking forward to reviewing the mouthwatering recipe entries from across the U.S.," said Blatner. "While taste is always a huge factor for these recipes, I'm also really looking forward to reading the family stories behind the recipe and finding out why they also love Eggland's Best eggs."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer.

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness, and variety. For the Official Rules and to submit your original recipes, visit www.americasbestrecipe.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best (EB) is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Due to the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness, and variety, Eggland's Best eggs have won over 100 awards & honors. Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received numerous awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB shell eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, and organic varieties. EB also offers hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, hard-cooked snacks, and is certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

