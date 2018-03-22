Kween Foods, LLC Launches New Spreadable Granola: Granola Butter

First-of-Its Kind Gluten-Free & Protein-Packed Granola Based Spread Available For Purchase Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kween Foods, LLC, a food and wellness company providing lifestyle, nourishment & self-care advice for the health-minded individual, today announced the launch of its first product, Granola Butter: a healthy twist on granola.

Founded by CEO and Instagram Star (@AvoKween), Ali Bonar, COO Eric Katz, and CCO, Ari Schraer– Kween's Granola Butter is a rich, creamy spread that envelopes the palette with the flavor of warm, comforting spices.

Granola Butter comes in two varieties: original and original with collagen peptides. The product is made of nutritious, wholesome ingredients: organic gluten-free oats, golden flax seeds, olive oil, organic coconut oil, grass-fed collagen (in collagen variety only), organic maple syrup (with salt and spices to taste).

It's not only delicious, it's good for you. In just one serving, Granola Butter serves up four grams of protein (seven in collagen variety), 15 percent DV of fiber, and essential omega-3s with just under three grams of sugar.

"For the longest time, I tried to change myself - most notably, by making my body smaller. I thought that if only I were skinnier, the other aspects of my life would magically improve. It wasn't until I started treating myself how I deserved to be treated (like a KWEEN) - that other areas of my life shifted for the better. I see so many women going through the same struggle, so I created this brand to show that nourishing your body and living your best life don't have to be mutually exclusive. You can do both, and you deserve to do both," shared Kween co-founder, Ali Bonar. "Enjoy Granola Butter paired with freshly sliced apples, lay it on thick over toast, or drizzle it on your smoothie. Granola butter is very versatile and can be easily incorporated into breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even dessert."

Granola Butter is available for purchase today. Purchase a single jar for $12.95, or a 3-pack for $32.95. Visit www.Kween.Co for more information on Granola Butter and creative recipes.

About Kween Foods Inc:

Kween is a San Francisco-based food and wellness company providing lifestyle articles, recipes and nutrition advice for the health-minded individual. Kween recently launched their first product, granola butter: an innovative new take on granola. Visit www.Kween.Co for more information.

