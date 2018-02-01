Kroger's Organic Produce Sales Achieve $1 Billion

Company represents nearly 20 percent of America's annual organic produce business

CINCINNATI, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced today its organic produce business has achieved $1 billion in annual sales.

"Kroger offers one of the largest organic produce departments in America, and we are proud to have led the way in making this category more mainstream, accessible and affordable," said Robert Clark, Kroger's senior vice president of merchandising. "We have a dedicated procurement team that partners with more than 300 organic produce growers and suppliers every year to bring our customers an exciting selection of organic fruits and vegetables."

According to IRI, the U.S. organic produce market reached $5 billion in 2016 and it is growing.

"We know our customers want both organic and conventional choices," Mr. Clark added. "Kroger makes it easy for our customers to shop how they want for their families. It's just one more way we are redefining the customer experience as outlined in our Restock Kroger plan."

Kroger's top-selling organic produce includes bananas, apples, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries and bagged salads.

Kroger recently announced Simple Truth® reached $2 billion in annual sales, marking the growing popularity of its brand of natural, organic and free-from products.

