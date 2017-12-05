Kroger has issued a nationwide recall on their Comforts For Baby brand purified water after discovering it was far from pure. Tests revealed the presence of a species of mold called Talaromyces penicillium, which can cause allergies, asthma, or severe irritation from inhaling or touching mold or microscopic mold spores. Sure, 94 percent of our water contains plastic — but mold is where the law draws the line.

“Drinking water or other products contaminated with Talaromyces penicillium may affect infants who have HIV or other conditions that cause immune compromise,” the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned in a statement.

The grocery store discovered the mold infestation after receiving numerous complaints from parents who found the mold in their products. After tests revealed contamination, Kroger recalled six months’ worth of the water.

Affected products include the 1-gallon plastic jugs of the “Comforts For Baby Purified Water with Fluoride” labeled with “DISTRIBUTED BY THE KROGER CO, CINCINNATI, OHIO 45202.” They bear the plant code 51-4140 and the UPC number 0 41260 37597 2. Consumers can also identify the recalled water by looking for “sell by” dates between April 26, 2018, and October 10, 2018.

Consumers who believe they or their children have already been affected by the water contamination should consult a health care professional for treatment.

After the recall, purified water should return to being, well… pure. Dear Kroger: This was not what we meant when we said we wanted our water to be more exciting.