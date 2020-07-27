KIWI Magazine Announces Full Lineup of Speakers for Beyond the Lunchbox

MARLTON, N.J., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KIWI magazine, the leading online resource for parents to grow their families the natural and organic way, has announced the full lineup of expert speakers for its inaugural Beyond the Lunchbox Digital Conference. This free online event takes place every day from August 3–9, 2020.

During this weeklong conference, participants can tune in for exclusive access to videos of expert speakers and panels. Each speaker's session ranges from 20-45 minutes and covers topics specific to their expertise. Below is the list of speakers, topics sessions, and dates.

August 3, 2020

Jeff Tkach , Rodale Institute - "Is An Organic Lunch Truly Healthier?"

William F. Carvalho , Wild Planet Foods, Inc . - "Will There Be Wild Fish For Our Grandchildren?"

August 4, 2020

Melissa Halas , SuperKidsNutrition - "Using Parenting Styles to Make Fun and Tasty Plant-Based Meals for Kids"

Maggie Moon , MS, RD, MIND Diet - "Boosting Brain Health and School Focus with Wild Blueberries"

Sophie Egan , How to Be a Conscious Eater - "Become a Food Waste Warrior"

Dr. Dorothy Hitchmoth , Optometrist - "Prevention of Vision Loss Starts in Childhood"

Dr. Leonardo Trasande , NYU School of Medicine - "Sicker, Fatter, Poorer"

Panel: Keri Gans , Audrey Ross , Maureen Frost , Melissa Gonzalez -

"Supporting You and Your Child's Immune System From Within"

Carolyn Williams PHD, RD, Meals That Heal - "Dinner is Served! Introducing Anti-Inflammatory Eating to the Family Table"

Jessica Handy , Kiss the Ground - "Grow Your Own Regenerative Climate Victory Garden in Homes and Schools"

Panel: Maureen Frost , Dr. Jennifer Pfleghaar , De Bolton, and Hannah Lewis - "Mom Hacks: How to Shop Sustainably and Serve Healthy Food on a Budget"

Those who tune in can view exclusive content and access a digital swag bag made up of high-value coupons. Daily giveaway prizes from the speakers and sponsors include food items, books, swag, and healthy products. Big-ticket prizes include a Ninja Foodie, AirPods, and a FitBit.

Beyond the Lunchbox is sponsored by Wild Planet, the Rodale Institute, Canyon Bakehouse, Country Life, Wild Blueberry Association of North America, EyePromise, Sambucol, and Kids Smart and is in partnership with Moms Meet and WOW Events.

For more information about KIWI and Beyond the Lunchbox Digital Conference, please visit beyondthelunchbox.com .

