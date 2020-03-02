King Arthur Flour Introduces Innovative Products for Keto, Low-Calorie and Gluten-Free Baking

America's oldest flour company brings the joy of baking to everyone with new products, including three new specialty flours, a sugar alternative and two new flavors of its popular Gluten-Free Single Serve Dessert Cups

NORWICH, Vt., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- King Arthur Flour, the country's oldest flour company, will launch six innovative new products at Expo West 2020. King Arthur Flour's new Keto Wheat Flour Blend, Baking Sugar Alternative, '00' Pizza Flour, Organic Rye Flour, and two all new Gluten-Free Single Serve Dessert Cup flavors were created to provide bakers with high quality products for every baking need, regardless of dietary preferences.

"At King Arthur Flour, we are bakers who are passionate about helping everyone make and enjoy the best-tasting baked goods regardless of their eating preferences," said Bill Tine, King Arthur Flour's Vice President of Marketing. "This has led us to develop breakthrough innovations in low-carb baking with our new Keto Wheat Flour and Baking Sugar Alternative."

Reinventing Keto, low-calorie, and gluten-free baking

With only 4 grams of net carbs per serving, Keto Wheat Flour Blend enables people following Keto or low-carb diets to indulge in their favorite baked goods again. It can be substituted 1-to-1 for all-purpose flour, making it easy to use in breads, muffins, pancakes, and many other baked goods.

For consumers who want to bake without the calories, King Arthur Flour is introducing its Baking Sugar Alternative, a calorie-free sugar replacement with zero aftertaste. King Arthur bakers carefully curated a special blend of ingredients that optimizes sweetness and bake-ability while eliminating aftertaste and the minty-cooling sensations common with other sugar alternatives. Designed for those following a low-carb, low calorie or low glycemic diet who don't want to compromise on taste, Baking Sugar Alternative is easily substituted 1:1 for granular sugar.

King Arthur Flour is also expanding its deliciously easy-to-make Gluten-Free Single Serve Dessert Cup line that launched in 2019. The line, which currently includes Super Fudge Brownie and Chocolate Chip Cookie, is adding two new mouth-watering flavors, Confetti Cake with Mini Frosting Chips and Chocolate Cake with Salted Caramel Chips, filled with the same feel-good ingredients and no preservatives. Like the originals, the new Gluten-Free Single Serve Dessert Cups are portable and ready in a minute. Simply add water and microwave for an individual dessert perfectly portioned for one.

Specialty flours for perfect pizza and bread

For enthusiastic home bakers, King Arthur is launching two specialty flours – '00' Pizza Flour and Organic Rye Flour. The '00' Pizza Flour is formulated to make flavorful Neapolitan-style pizza straight from your home oven with a crispy crust and chewy interior crumb. King Arthur is also excited to launch its new Organic Rye Flour. This medium rye flour is not only perfect for traditional rye bread, but our master bakers have developed innovative ways to use it in recipes, adding complex flavors to family-favorite recipes including chocolate chip cookies and banana bread. Both flours are 100% grown and milled in America.

Visit King Arthur Flour at Expo West at the Anaheim Convention Center, Thursday, March 5 – Saturday, March 7, booth # 462 in Hall A to sample Neapolitan-style pizza made with the new '00' Pizza Flour and the new Gluten-Free Single Serve Dessert cups. To learn more about King Arthur Flour, its latest products, and find new recipes go to www.kingarthurflour.com or visit Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. To find the nearest King Arthur Flour products near you, visit www.kingarthurflour.com/wheretobuy.

About King Arthur Flour:

King Arthur Flour has been sharing the joy of baking since 1790. Headquartered in Norwich, Vermont, a certified B Corp, and 100% employee-owned, King Arthur is the ultimate baking resource, providing the highest quality ingredients for the most delicious baked goods, while inspiring connections and community through baking. King Arthur's superior flour and mixes are available in supermarkets nationwide. Visit KingArthurFlour.com for more specialty baking items, mixes, gluten-free products, recipes, guides, and more for bakers of every level. Follow King Arthur Flour on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/king-arthur-flour-introduces-innovative-products-for-keto-low-calorie-and-gluten-free-baking-301014414.html

SOURCE King Arthur Flour