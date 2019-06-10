KIND Encourages People to "Be Kind to Yourself" with New Brand Platform

Brand marks 15-years with new message that highlights importance of self-care as a prerequisite to building kinder communities



NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today KIND Healthy Snacks (KIND) unveils a new call to its community – be kind to yourself™ which aims to remind people that kindness starts with you. The platform speaks to the importance of self-care and demonstrates choices people can make when life inevitably gets in the way of healthy.

"Our longstanding belief at KIND is to craft snacks made with a nutrient-dense first ingredient, like whole nuts, whole grains or whole fruits. Through this new platform, we want to spark a dialogue and remind people to look at what ingredients are most prominent in their snacks," says Mike Barkley, President and Chief Operating Officer at KIND.

The campaign highlights the daily grind and compromises people often make when life makes it challenging to make healthy choices – whether it's on a plane, on the way to soccer or bouncing from meeting to meeting. The first wave of creative showcases KIND's first ingredient superiority. KIND's top-selling bar, Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt, leads with nutrient-dense, almonds and contains 5 grams of sugar, which is 75% less sugar than the top competitors' product, which uses a form of sugar as its first ingredient.

This is not the first time KIND has put a spotlight on the ingredients in packaged foods.

In 2015 KIND filed a Citizen Petition asking the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to update its 20-year-old regulation of how "healthy" could be used on food labels. In response, the FDA kicked off a review of the definition thanks, in part, to KIND's action;

In 2016 KIND became the first national snack brand to disclose added sugar content across its portfolio;

In March 2019 KIND urged the FDA to revise its nutrient content claim regulation to focus more on the overall quality of a food vs. the quantity of a singular nutrient;

"Underpinning the creative is the idea that kindness starts with each of us," says Barkley. "The idea is simple: if you're not kind to yourself, it's hard to be kind to others."

Since 2004, KIND has sought to make the world a little kinder, one snack and act at a time. Together, KIND and The KIND Foundation have invested and committed more than $34.5 million and 50,490 volunteer hours to charitable causes. The KIND Foundation's signature initiative, Empatico, has connected more than 27,000 students in 141 countries. To learn more about KIND's mission, click here.

be kind to yourself™ will run on national TV and across digital channels, including Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, kindsnacks.com and Amazon. It will also be promoted via email and field marketing as well as public relations.

About KIND Healthy Snacks

Since 2004, KIND has been on a mission to make the world a little kinder one snack and act at a time. KIND was born out of its founder's desire to create a snack that was healthy and tasty, wholesome and convenient. What began as a line of premium Fruit & Nut bars sparked the creation of a new healthy snacking category. Today, KIND has a family of more than 80 snacks that offer solutions for a variety of occasions.

All of KIND's snacks honor the KIND Promise, which pledges that the first ingredient in anything they makes will be a nutrient-dense food recommended for daily consumption. KIND doesn't use high fructose corn syrup and you'll never find artificial sweeteners or added sugar alcohols in its snacks, since they go against the company's philosophy of using premium, better-for-you ingredients.



Kindness has always been at the core of its business. KIND was founded with a social mission, the KIND Movement, which celebrates and inspires kindness. Today, the Movement is brought to life through the brand and The KIND Foundation.

KIND is majority founder- and team-owned, and every full-time team member has a stake in the company. To learn more about KIND, KIND bars and to join our Movement, visit kindsnacks.com.

