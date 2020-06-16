KidsLuv Introduces Newest Flavor, Peach Me, I'm Orange, Just in Time for Summertime Fun

This summer, KidsLuv is making it easy for parents to ensure their kids get the nutrition and hydration they need, wherever this summer may take them

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KidsLuv, the vitamin enhanced, zero sugar kids' beverage, today introduces its newest flavor, Peach Me, I'm Orange, which is now available on Amazon and KidsLuv.com. The new flavor will join the brand's two existing fun-luving flavors, Flying Fla-Mango and Starstruck Coconut. All three flavors have zero sugar, only 10 calories and 2g carbs, and nine essential Vegan vitamins and minerals in each serving.

Launched in 2018, KidsLuv, created by Founder and CEO of The Luving Company Ashi Jelinek, is a unique kids' beverage that features zero sugar coupled with a functional vitamin delivery system, giving kids a healthy dose of vitamins and minerals that their bodies need, without harmful sugars. All three flavors are 100% clean labeled, Certified Non-GMO, Vegan, Kosher and Gluten-free, and packaged in an 8 oz. recyclable, resealable, straw-free drink carton. In April 2020, KidsLuv celebrated a retail expansion into Walmart Stores and CVS Pharmacy, which welcomed KidsLuv original 4-packs of Flying Fla-Mango and Starstruck Coconut into over 2,000 total retail locations across 30 states.

"We're thrilled to welcome our newest flavor, Peach Me, I'm Orange, to the KidsLuv family," says Ashi Jelinek, Founder and CEO of KidsLuv. "Summer might look different for many kids this year, but that doesn't mean families have to settle for unhealthy kids' beverages. Our third and newest flavor is a welcome solution for parents who are wearing many hats these days; serving KidsLuv will ensure kids get the hydration and nutrition they need, especially as we move into warmer summer days."

In May 2020, KidsLuv was distributed in Feed the Children's Hope Boxes to over 800 families in the NYC area that have been greatly impacted during this unprecedented time. Many of these boxes and products were delivered "door to door" to families who have limited means of transportation to attain healthy food and beverage options. This donation aligns with the company's ongoing mission to make a healthy drink option accessible and available to kids everywhere.

About KidsLuv

KidsLuv is a zero sugar vitamin enhanced beverage created by a mother of three and Shark Tank alumni, Ashi Jelinek, upon recognizing a growing demand in the kids' beverage space for less sugar and healthier products. Established in 2018, The Luving Company, a female-founded and minority-owned business, launched it's first brand, KidsLuv, designed to give kids a healthy dose of vitamins and minerals their bodies need, without the harmful sugars. KidsLuv products are currently available online at KidsLuv.com, Thrive Market, Amazon and can be found in Natural Independents Markets, United Supermarkets, Walmart Stores and CVS Pharmacy. For more information about the company and to find a store, visit www.KidsLuv.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook.

