Kidfresh Launches New Gluten Free & Organic Kids' Meals

All-Natural Kids' Meal Brand Expands Product Offerings

NEW YORK, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Better-for-you brand of frozen kids' meals, Kidfresh, announced today the upcoming launches of new Gluten Free and Organic products.

Offering busy parents even healthier convenient options for their kids, Kidfresh will introduce a new Gluten Free White Mac 'n Cheese, available for purchase in Spring 2018, followed by a series of Certified Organic items, including a Wagon Wheels Mac 'n Cheese, launching in Summer 2018.

Founded by Matt Cohen and Gilles Deloux, two fathers unhappy with the lack of better-for-you food choices for their children, Kidfresh offers a line of children's favorites reinvented and enriched with hidden vegetables, and wholesome ingredients, without any artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. The line of frozen meals is nationally distributed and available in over 10,000 stores.

"We're so excited to introduce these new products," says Kidfresh Founder Matt Cohen. "Kidfresh moms have asked us about Gluten Free options and we've worked hard to develop the best tasting White Mac 'n Cheese out there. Getting into organic is also strategic for Kidfresh, broadening our appeal towards Millennials that are more focused on organic ingredients."

Kidfresh's innovation pipeline includes more new product offerings, like its new Ham 'n Cheese Junior Burritos product, also available in Spring 2018, tapping into the trend of handheld grab-and-go snacking. These new products will be previewed for the first time at the Kidfresh booth (#N1909) at the Natural Products Expo West convention taking place in Anaheim, CA in March.

About Kidfresh

Created by parents for parents with the help of pediatric nutritionists and top chefs, Kidfresh has grown from its initial concept store in New York City to become a pioneer in frozen kids' meals packed with goodness and hidden vegetables. Kidfresh is the solution for today's busy parents that want convenient and better-for-you kids' meal options, now available in over 10,000 grocery stores nationwide.

