Ketologie's Keto Diet a Good Complement to National Physical Fitness and Sports Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exercise can be a good complement to the Keto Diet lifestyle.

National Physical Fitness and Sports Month in May is a great time to discuss the best way to get physically fit while also living on a low-carb, high-fat diet.

"As a health and wellness company, Ketologie is an advocate for healthy lifestyle choices," said Dr. Tracey King, co-founder of the Dallas-based company, which makes keto-friendly shakes and other food products. "National Physical Fitness and Sports Month is the perfect time to pair your keto lifestyle with a fitness regime and to optimize your health."

Most health experts recommend strength training programs for people on the Keto Diet.

Shape.com offers the following advice:

Avoid new workout routines when you first start the Keto Diet.

Make sure you eat enough calories.

Make sure you eat enough fat.

When you combine the Keto Diet with a proper exercise regimen, Shape.com writes that studies have also shown a positive improvement in one's body composition.

"They have shown that ketogenic diets enhance the body's ability to burn fat, both at rest and during low- to moderate-exercise intensities, so your weight-loss efforts may be maximized while training in these zones," said Chelsea Axe, D.C., C.S.C.S., fitness expert at DrAxe.com.

The Keto Diet has become a popular lifestyle in the last several years because recent research suggests adopting a low-carb, high-fat regimen may assist in achieving a wide range of positive health outcomes, including improved blood sugar management, appetite control, steady energy levels and much more.

The desired keto ratio is 75 percent fat, 20 percent protein and 5 percent carbs.

The science behind the diet is simple. When people massively restrict their intake of carbs, the body goes into ketosis and begins to burn fat as fuel. As a result, blood sugar levels are usually controlled, and the body becomes very efficient at burning fat for energy.

