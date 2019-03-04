Kellogg's® Helps Cereal Lovers Celebrate National Cereal Day In Style

World's Leading Cereal Company Launches T-Shirt Capsule Collection Featuring Tony the Tiger Through the Years



BATTLE CREEK, Mich., March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Cereal Day, Kellogg's® is debuting a limited-edition Tony the Tiger t-shirt collection exclusively available at Kellogg's NYC Café beginning March 7. Retailing for $28, the seven t-shirt designs showcase the changing looks of the iconic Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® mascot since his birth in 1952, allowing cereal fans to rock the Tony the Tiger that was present on boxes in the decade they were born.

The Kellogg's NYC Café in Union Square will also feature special National Cereal Day bowls on its menu, highlighting original Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ and Cinnamon Frosted Flakes™, paired with yellow or chocolate cake mix or sweetened condensed milk, rainbow sprinkles and a sparkler to celebrate the food holiday. The first 300 fans to purchase either a t-shirt or special bowl that day will also receive a free box of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes.

"Every day is cereal day at Kellogg's. One thing we know really resonates with cereal fans is that nostalgia factor – that power cereal has to transport you back to childhood or to other happy memories shared over a bowl of cereal," said Chris Bell, Kellogg's Marketing. "This National Cereal Day, we are thrilled to give fans a new way to celebrate and share their love of cereal."

For those outside the New York City area, the t-shirts and recipes to celebrate with your own National Cereal Day bowls at home can be found at KelloggsNYC.com, as well as more inspiration on Kellogg's NYC Café's Instagram and Facebook channels.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating three billion Better Days by the end of 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kelloggs-helps-cereal-lovers-celebrate-national-cereal-day-in-style-300805182.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company