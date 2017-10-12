KeHE's Natural Show Highlights Innovative Brands And New App Debut

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- KeHE welcomed natural grocery and specialty retailers and brokers to the Austin Convention Center, Oct. 4-5, for the first national Natural Show, featuring the hottest natural and organic, specialty and fresh products from nearly 500 exhibitors.

"We welcomed some of the best and emerging brands and retailers from across the country at our first national Natural Show," said Brandon Barnholt, President and CEO, KeHE. "The excitement surrounding this show is encouraging as we take the KeHE show experience to the next level and deliver the benefits of our previous regional shows on a much grander scale."

Mr. Barnholt opened the second day of the show with his President's Address, sharing insights into the evolving natural and organic, specialty and fresh industry. A keynote address on edible ethics and socially conscious consumers by The Hartman Group's CEO, Laurie Demeritt, was followed by an engaging panel discussion. She was joined by Michelle Elsom, Town & Country Markets Inc.; Greg Leonard, Native Sun Natural Foods Market; John Pittari, New Morning Market; and Corinne Shindelar, Independent Natural Food Retailers Association (INFRA).

The new KeHE Events app debuted for the Natural Show with an interactive floor map, schedule of events, live social media and photo feeds, exhibitor profiles, messaging and more to help attendees connect at the show. Available for Apple iOS and Android devices, the free app can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play for all upcoming KeHE shows.

The New Products Showcase included more than 100 products new to KeHE within the last six months, as well as the latest on-trend items from Certified B Corp vendors and KeHE's CAREtrade™ partners. Throughout the show, attendees sampled and cast their votes for the "best of" awards in seven categories:

Best of Show – Kalena Sparkling Coconut Water

Best of Packaging – Hellowater

Best of Mission-Based Products – Tony's Chocolonely

Best of Organic Food & Beverages – Barnana

Best of Center Store Products – The Soulfull Project

Best of Frozen & Fresh Products – Grain Trust (Sage V Foods)

Best of Healthy Living Products – EO Products

Following the show, KeHE and exhibitors donated nearly 14,000 pounds of food products to The Central Texas Food Bank, which includes those affected by Hurricane Harvey. The next national Natural Show will be held Oct. 3-4, 2018 in Indianapolis.

For more information, visit KeHE.com.

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) provides Natural & Organic, Specialty and Fresh products to natural food stores, chain grocery stores, independent grocery stores and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. KeHE is the trusted B Corp Certified and employee-owned company with over 4,500 CareholdersTM in the U.S. and Canada. For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ari Goldsmith

KeHE, Executive Director of Marketing

Ari.Goldsmith@KeHE.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kehes-natural-show-highlights-innovative-brands-and-new-app-debut-300536074.html

SOURCE KeHE Distributors, LLC