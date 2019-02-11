KeHE's 2019 Summer Show Hits a High Note in Music City Delivering Product Innovation & Powerful Education

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KeHE welcomed more than 4,000 industry professionals to the 2019 KeHE Summer Show at Nashville's Music City Center, February 5-6. Products were featured by nearly 750 exhibitors across all product categories, which enabled retailers to experience first-hand new and on-trend products for the summer season and beyond.

"Each year, this show continues to gain momentum," said Brandon Barnholt, President and CEO, KeHE. "KeHE's Summer Show is what our customers count on to stock their shelves with the hottest deals from new and established brands and to learn the compelling stories behind the brand. It also allows our suppliers to develop meaningful connections with our retail partners form around the country."

Both days the show started with an education session featuring industry leaders who shared tangible ways to capitalize on top trends, including Health & Wellness and Global Flavors.

"Our partners have come to know KeHE as a leader in trends and insights," said Katie Paul, KeHE's Vice President of Category Management & Growth Solutions. "By educating our show attendees with tangible ways to implement hot trends, they leave with a retail strategy to succeed."

Once in the Exhibit Hall, all attendees received a five dollar wooden KeHE Cares™ token to drop into a collection cylinder representing one of four philanthropic partner organizations around the world. As a result, the organizations received a sizable donation from KeHE Cares™. To showcase KeHE's culture further, the 2019 partners in KeHE CAREtrade™ initiative including Bhakti, Nuttzo, The Soulfull Project, This Bar Saves Lives, and World Centric were debuted.

"CAREtrade® bridges the gap between the business of KeHE and the heart of KeHE Cares, it's the next evolution in serving," said Ari Goldsmith, KeHE's Executive Director of Marketing. "Each CAREtrade® partner has a unique business approach that combines commercial success with making the world a better place. Because the commerce that happens at our shows directly impacts our contribution to KeHE Cares™ foundation, it's extremely important to us that our attendees learn more about their philanthropic activities because they support them by doing business with KeHE."

Following the show, the KeHE community donated over 45,000 pounds of food products to the Nashville Rescue Mission.

Attendees explored innovative items from more than 260 companies featured in the New Product Showcase, which also highlighted items from Certified B Corp suppliers and KeHE's CAREtrade™ partners. Retailers cast their votes for their favorites in 10 categories.

Best of Show – Nannocare

Best of Beverages – Berri Fit

Best of Breakfast- TBJ Gourmet

Best of Condiments & Sauces – Yo Mama's Foods

Best of Confections & Baking - Tony's Chocolonely

Best of Fresh & Frozen – Frozen Garden

Best of Health & Wellness – Green Goo

Best of Mission-Based Brands - Argania Butter

Best of Snack Foods – Hen of the Woods

Best of Staple Goods & Grains – The Real Co.

The 2019 KeHE Holiday Show will be held June 12-13 at McCormick Place in Chicago. The show is invite-only. For more information, visit KeHE.com.

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) provides Natural & Organic, Specialty and Fresh products to natural food stores, chain grocery stores, independent grocery stores and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. KeHE is the trusted B Corp Certified and employee-owned company with more than 5,500 employees in the U.S. and Canada. For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out our social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, & LinkedIn.

