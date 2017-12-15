KeHE Reflects On 2017

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) celebrates a year of growth and accomplishments in 2017. The company opened a distribution center in Georgia, introduced technological innovations to benefit customers and suppliers, and renewed its commitment to doing business for good as a Certified B Corporation and with the introduction of the CAREtrade™ initiative.

"Where KeHE Goes, Goodness FollowsTM is more than our motto, it's how we do business," said Brandon Barnholt, president and CEO, KeHE. "Our success is based on improving the lives of our partners, customers, and people in need, a tradition that continues through 2017 and one that we look forward to building on as we enter our 65th year."

D.C. Expansion

KeHE expanded its operations with the arrival of its newest distribution center in Douglasville, Ga., an Atlanta suburb. The LEED-certified, state-of-the-art 450,000-square-foot facility features energy-efficient practices, LED lighting, recycled packaging material and nearly 100,000 square feet of freezer and cooler space. KeHE celebrated the opening of the site in April with a philanthropic "pick and pack" activity that provided 1,000 boxes of food to local area families in need.

Show Enrichment and Growth

The first national Natural Show delivered the benefits of KeHE's popular regional shows on a grander scale, welcoming more than 2,200 natural grocery and specialty customers, suppliers and brokers to the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas for the two-day show.

The 2017 Summer Selling Show had a 24% increase in retailer attendance and a 13% increase in exhibiting companies from the previous year. KeHE looks forward to welcoming suppliers and retailers to the KeHE Summer Selling Show in February.

CAREtradeTM

KeHE introduced CAREtrade, an initiative supporting businesses that advance a higher purpose with Divine Chocolate, Growers Alliance Coffee, Kuli, Sunshine Nut Company and Women's Bean Project joining the ranks as inaugural CAREtrade partners. KeHE officially launched CAREtrade at Natural Products Expo West 2017 as Chef Claudia Sandoval competed with Chef Jeff Rossman, executive chef and owner of Terra American Bistro, during the Celebrity Chef Showdown.

Certified B Corp Status

Following its successful first year as a Certified B Corporation that included being named a B Corp "2016 Rookie of the Year" by the nonprofit B Lab, KeHE continued its commitment to using business as a force for good by renewing its B Corp status in November 2017.

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) provides Natural & Organic, Specialty and Fresh products to natural food stores, chain grocery stores, independent grocery stores and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. KeHE is the trusted B Corp Certified and employee-owned company with more than 5,500 CareholdersTM in the U.S. and Canada. For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com.

