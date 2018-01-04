KeHE Announces New CAREtrade(TM) Partners

- Five companies join initiative supporting ethical, positive business practices -

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KeHE is pleased to announce the next generation of partners in CAREtrade™, an initiative which supports businesses that advance a higher purpose.

"Following a successful first year, we are continuing our work with new partners that share our values of using business as a force for good," said Brandon Barnholt, President and CEO, KeHE. "This valuable undertaking provides a boost to brands that combine commercial success with making the world a better place."

KeHE welcomes five new CAREtrade partners:

Dignity Coconuts built its business model of helping rural communities in the Philippines overcome poverty and slavery with employment opportunities, community transformation and environmental stewardship. Its signature virgin coconut oil is centrifuge extracted to create a raw, organic and healthy product.

Mavuno Harvest produces "ethically sourced, naturally delicious" organic dried fruit from family farms in sub-Saharan Africa. Mavuno Harvest was started by a Peace Corps volunteer who wanted to support African farmers by sharing their fruit with global markets and developing community projects to benefit their region.

Native American Natural Foods provides nutritious and natural Tanka bison-based food products, sustainably grown by Native American producers, to further their commitment to supporting the Oglala Lakota tribe on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota through employment opportunities and farming education.

The Real Co. donates a meal to a child for every package of its single origin products sold. From personally visiting farms around the world to ensure sustainable practices to employing people with disabilities, The Real Co. lives up to its commitment to social responsibility.

Tony's Chocolonely, based in Amsterdam, operates with the mission of ending slavery and exploitation on West Africa cocoa plantations. Tony's Chocolonely sources chocolate directly from the farmers, offering fair price agreements and training for cocoa growers to achieve a viable income.

"We select brands aligned with KeHE's dedication to serving," said Laura McCord, Executive Director, Category Management, KeHE, and a co-founder of CAREtrade. "One of our inaugural partners, Growers Alliance, exemplifies the CAREtrade ideal of building a better world by focusing on improving the quality of life for its coffee growers in Kenya. As a result of the additional support provided by KeHE as a CAREtrade partner, Growers Alliance has experienced a 58% increase in sales."

KeHE's inaugural CAREtrade partners Divine Chocolate, Growers Alliance Coffee, Kuli Kuli, Sunshine Nut Company and Women's Bean Project will continue their participation in the program this year and will serve as mentors to the new member organizations.

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) provides Natural & Organic, Specialty and Fresh products to natural food stores, chain grocery stores, independent grocery stores and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. KeHE is the trusted B Corp Certified and employee-owned company with more than 5,500 CareholdersTM in the U.S. and Canada. For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com.

