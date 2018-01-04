KeHE Announces New CAREtrade(TM) Partners

- Five companies join initiative supporting ethical, positive business practices -
NAPERVILLE, Ill., Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KeHE is pleased to announce the next generation of partners in CAREtrade™, an initiative which supports businesses that advance a higher purpose.
"Following a successful first year, we are continuing our work with new partners that share our values of using business as a force for good," said Brandon Barnholt, President and CEO, KeHE. "This valuable undertaking provides a boost to brands that combine commercial success with making the world a better place."
KeHE welcomes five new CAREtrade partners:
"We select brands aligned with KeHE's dedication to serving," said Laura McCord, Executive Director, Category Management, KeHE, and a co-founder of CAREtrade. "One of our inaugural partners, Growers Alliance, exemplifies the CAREtrade ideal of building a better world by focusing on improving the quality of life for its coffee growers in Kenya. As a result of the additional support provided by KeHE as a CAREtrade partner, Growers Alliance has experienced a 58% increase in sales."
KeHE's inaugural CAREtrade partners Divine Chocolate, Growers Alliance Coffee, Kuli Kuli, Sunshine Nut Company and Women's Bean Project will continue their participation in the program this year and will serve as mentors to the new member organizations.
About KeHE
KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) provides Natural & Organic, Specialty and Fresh products to natural food stores, chain grocery stores, independent grocery stores and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. KeHE is the trusted B Corp Certified and employee-owned company with more than 5,500 CareholdersTM in the U.S. and Canada. For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com.
MEDIA CONTACT: Ari Goldsmith
KeHE, Executive Director of Marketing
Ari.Goldsmith@KeHE.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kehe-announces-new-caretrade-partners-300577745.html
SOURCE KeHE Distributors, LLC
Tell us where you like to drink, and help us choose the world's best bars
Can you believe it that just 30 years ago boarders simply weren’t allowed at the resorts?