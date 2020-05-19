Kate Farms Appoints Casey Bauer As Executive Vice President Of Product And Operations

Accelerated growth and innovation opportunities lead company to hire 20-year operations veteran

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Farms, the plant-based medical nutrition leader and the #1 recommended plant-based medical nutrition formula in the nation, today announced Christopher (Casey) Bauer as Executive Vice President, Product and Operations. In this newly created position, Bauer will lead an outstanding team and oversee supply management, procurement, manufacturing, distribution and quality in addition to product development and innovation for Kate Farms' rapidly growing business. Bauer will be based at the company's headquarters in Santa Barbara.

Bauer brings nearly 20 years of proven success across various operations functions. Prior to Kate Farms, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Nutrabolt, a leading global sports nutrition company where he was instrumental in scaling operations with quality and innovation. Before his role as COO, Bauer was Senior Vice President of Supply Chain at Nutrabolt, with a focus on the supply chain planning process.

"Casey's expertise in helping companies scale along with his dedication to Kate Farms' core values make him a valuable new member of our team," said Brett Matthews, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue our rapid growth serving people with medical needs, we are committed to hiring the best talent in the industry to fulfill our mission to make nutrition the foundation of health."

Kate Farms continues to drive change and clinically improve outcomes in the medical nutrition space through its higher standard, plant-based formulas. At a time of heightened risk for so many during COVID-19, Kate Farms organic, non-GMO, plant-based products not only taste great but are scientifically formulated, clinically proven and available in most of the leading hospitals across the country to improve people's health, particularly those with chronic medical conditions.

Bauer also brings a diverse background of exceptional experience in consumer-packaged goods and consumer electronics. Prior to Nutrabolt, Bauer served at Pharmavite as Divisional Vice President of Supply Chain Planning and Integrated Logistics, focusing on vitamins and supplements. Bauer was a management consultant at Archstone Consulting for four years, and prior to that, he was an aerospace engineer at Raytheon and one of the youngest employees to achieve a six-sigma black belt. Bauer graduated from UCLA Anderson School of Management with an MBA in strategy and operations, received a Master of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from University Southern California and his received his Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Harvey Mudd College.

"I was drawn to Kate Farms because of the company's core values and strong emphasis on quality, and feel that the contributions I can make as part of the team will help put people's health at the forefront," said Bauer. "Nutrition is key in order to thrive and I'm excited to help put Kate Farms into the hands of those who cannot only benefit, but thrive."

Kate Farms was founded in 2011 when a little girl named Kate Laver was failing to thrive because she couldn't tolerate any of the available tube feeding formulas. Her determined parents, Richard and Michelle, had the transformative idea to develop a better formula using the highest-quality, organic, plant-based ingredients without the synthetic ingredients and common allergens found in traditional formulas. Today Kate is a thriving teenager. Now parents and healthcare professionals are driving a movement that drives towards a higher standard of nutrition in health care.

Kate Farms produces unique, plant-based, organic, clinically proven nutritional formulas without major allergens including soy, dairy and corn. Covered by Medicare, Medicaid and more than 2,000 private insurance plans and a growing number of WIC plans, Kate Farms is made of easily digestible pea protein, prebiotics from organic agave inulin and a clinically effective phytonutrient blend that delivers antioxidants. Kate Farms flows easily through a feeding tube and is also used orally because of its great taste. Kate Farms is available to patients at many of the leading children's and adult hospital systems across the country and is available online at www.katefarms.com.

