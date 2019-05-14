Kashi Rebrands the Best-Selling GOLEAN Line to Kashi GO

Kashi GO launches with a new cereal flavor and protein bar format; the redesign reflects the values of Kashi customers who choose foods that fuel and inspire them



SOLANA BEACH, Calif., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kashi officially announces its product redesign to its best-selling GOLEAN line which is now called Kashi GO. The new brand encourages people to do what they love with positive nutrition that fuels their active, healthy lifestyle. As the first product line to introduce plant-based protein to the cereal aisle, Kashi GO will maintain the same superior protein and taste people love without altering the original recipes. Now, people will see new packaging and logo to reflect the evolving brand.

In partnership with the brand agency, JKR, Kashi conducted market research to better understand how its customer base has evolved. This research showed that people are changing the way they think about healthy eating and that they want to invest in brands that not only reflect their food values, but also inspires them. In fact, research shows that a positive attitude can even lead to health benefits. According to the Mayo Clinic1, positive thinking and optimism are a key part in effective stress management, which is associated with many health benefits. Providing a brand experience that supports healthy lifestyles is a priority for Kashi and is a driving factor in evolving the GO brand.

"Evolving to Kashi GO reflects our food values and those of our customers who lead busy, active lives and want foods that can fuel AND inspire them," said Kashi Director of Marketing, Jeanne Wilson. "Our purpose still remains the same: to offer foods with powerful sustenance to help elevate what comes next."

New Packaging

After understanding what people want in the brands they choose, Kashi dove into its visual identity and packaging to create a look and feel that would resonate with its core customers. This research showed that in addition to removing "lean," Kashi had a unique opportunity to elevate messaging around its established, powerful nutrition credentials that make Kashi GO unique. Kashi ensured its design strategy of "good clean food deserves good clean design" remained consistent with the Kashi Masterbrand, but was differentiated enough to convey the energy and benefits that the Kashi GO foods provide.

As a part of the new packaging, Kashi updated its logo to better represent the new branding. The new Kashi GO logo is a nod to an infinity symbol representing the sustenance and energy that Kashi GO provides to go about your day and do the things you want to do.

Kashi also added motivational words to each box: rise, flow, play, defy, crush, wander, and love. One word corresponds with each cereal flavor and inspires people to elevate whatever comes next.

Color is essential to Kashi GO recognition and all colors remain consistent to the old packaging to maintain consumer recognition to specific flavors.

"Kashi GO encourages people to do what they love, and we wanted that to be apparent from the second they looked at the box," said Wilson. "The words inspire people's next step, from small daily activities, to big adventures, while the food provides positive plant-based nutrition to fuel them to do those things.

New Products

This month, Kashi is introducing a new Kashi GO cereal, Maple Brown Sugar Flakes & Clusters, a mix of hearty flakes and crispy clusters powered by plant-based proteins, like pumpkin seeds, lentils, peas and quinoa that deliver 10g of protein, lightly sweetened with maple and a hint of brown sugar and cinnamon. Kashi Maple Brown Sugar Flakes & Clusters is the first cereal in Kashi's GO portfolio to contain a flake format. The flake is a unique innovation because its propriety recipe ensures protein delivery while maintaining a delicious, crunchy texture. It's the latest flavor to join the line after the debut of Peanut Butter Crunch cereal in 2018. Kashi GO Peanut Butter Crunch cereal was the best performing new item launched in N/O ready to eat cereal (RTEC) in the past 4 years.

The New Kashi GO packaging design started rolling onto shelves throughout the month of April and is already seeing positive feedback from shoppers and retailers. Kashi GO – including your longtime favorites and new additions – are available at select grocery stores nationwide, including Kroger, Hy-Vee and online at Amazon.

In addition, later this month three new Kashi GO protein bars will enter the market: Crunchy Peanuts + Peanut Butter, Dark Chocolate + Almonds + Sea Salt, and Dark Chocolate + Peanut Butter. These bars all offer 12g of protein with 6g of sugar, the perfect balance of plant-based protein with single digit sugar that maintains a delicious rich nut butter taste.

About Kashi Company

Kashi is committed to making a positive impact through food. A natural lifestyle pioneer since 1984, Kashi produces nutritious plant-based foods including cereals, entrees and snacks with curated ingredients. All Kashi products being made today – including its Kashi by Kids foods– are Non-GMO Project Verified, and Kashi is proud to partner with QAI International on the industry's first Certified Transitional program, which recognizes crops in transition from conventional to organic. Kashi products are available nationwide in the U.S. and Canada. Kashi is based in sunny Solana Beach, Calif. To learn more, please visit Kashi.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/Kashi, Twitter at https://twitter.com/Kashifoods, Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/kashi/ or YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/Kashi.

