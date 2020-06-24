Kashi Launches Super Loops Cereal Created By Kids, For Kids

Chocolate and Berry Super Loops Join the Kashi by Kids Line with Superfood Ingredients, More Protein & Single-Digit Sugar

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kashi, a pioneer in natural foods, enlisted its Kashi Kids Crew to create two new super food cereals for its Kashi by Kids line where every product is created by kids, for kids. Available in Chocolate and Berry, the cereals deliver 4g of protein, single-digit sugar and superfood ingredients such as berries, lentils and cocoa. The new cereals will be available nationwide at Walmart, Amazon, Ahold, Jewel and Hannaford, with additional stores this summer.

With the new Kashi by Kids Super Loops launch, Kashi wants to support parents and provide them with delicious, high-quality food for their kids. Instead of using single grain flour, Kashi chose to use a blend of diverse superfood ingredients such as brown rice flour and red lentil flour. The ingredients also enhance the texture and flavors of the cereal - which are key concerns for kids and parents. Both cereals are Non-GMO Project Verified and USDA Organic.

Kashi collaborated with the Kashi Kids Crew, a group of Gen Z leaders ranging from 13 to 17 years old who are passionate about sustainability, food, health, and the environment. In order to create a product that kids actually want to eat, Kashi used the Kids Crew to help develop a product with craveable taste featuring the top two flavors for kids. Each member of the Kids Crew shared what was important to them in the new cereal – Hannah wanted more protein, Charlotte asked for less sugar and Valentine requested more chocolate!

The Kids Crew includes:

Tabay | Yoga Instructor & Healthy Eating Advocate

Hannah | Sustainability Activist

Valentine | Dancer & Healthy Living Guru

Charlotte | Creative Baker

Michael | Baker & Young Entrepreneur

"I am an advocate for healthy foods and am passionate about helping kids my age find foods that taste awesome and keep us fueled throughout the day!" says Kashi Kids Crew member, Tabay Atkins IV. "Each member of the Kids Crew brings something different to the table and it was so fun to create something that we can feel good about eating every day."

To engage the brand's younger audience, Kashi is bringing back cereal box nostalgia with mad libs and games on the back of boxes. Kashi will celebrate the launch by sharing their favorite ways to enjoy the new cereals through social media with a video from the Kids Crew. For more information, follow @Kashi on Instagram.

For more information and to find a store near you, visit www.kashi.com.

About Kashi : Kashi believes eating more plants is the catalyst for a healthier life. A natural lifestyle pioneer for the past 35+ years, Kashi produces nutritious plant-based foods including cereals and snacks with curated ingredients and is still the #1 natural and organic cereal brand. All Kashi products being made today are Non-GMO Project Verified. Kashi products are available nationwide in the U.S. and Canada at Target, Walmart, Costco, Amazon and more. Kashi is based in sunny Solana Beach, California.

Media Contact:

Lauren Niday

Covet PR

kashi@covetpr.com

831.535.8365

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kashi-launches-super-loops-cereal-created-by-kids-for-kids-301082447.html

SOURCE Kashi