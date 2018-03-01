Kashi® Launches New GOLEAN® Peanut Butter Crunch Cereal Just In Time For Peanut Butter Lover's Day

Kashi raises a bowl to peanut butter fans everywhere with a delicious, crunchy peanut butter cereal

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kashi is unveiling its new GOLEAN Peanut Butter Crunch cereal, a perfect, peanut-buttery way to celebrate National Peanut Butter Lover's Day. GOLEAN Peanut Butter Crunch combines crunchy clusters rolled in creamy peanut butter with the plant-powered protein fans have grown to expect and love from GOLEAN food.

Peanut Butter Hits All The Right Notes

GOLEAN Peanut Butter Crunch sings to every peanut butter lover's taste buds. The crunch comes from perfectly toasted crispy, crunchy clusters made with rolled oats and puffed whole grain, which then get rolled in roasted, creamy peanut butter with the perfect balance of sweet and salty.

Peanut butter's comforting, satisfying flavor and the nostalgic connection people have to it make it an ideal addition to the GOLEAN cereal portfolio.

Next-Level Nutrition + Plant-Based Goodness

Each serving of GOLEAN Peanut Butter Crunch contains 10g protein, 13g whole grains and 6g fiber per serving. It gets its plant protein from peanut butter, soy flakes, and grains. It's also vegan and Non-GMO Project Verified.

"Our happy place is creating food that tastes good and is good for you, all wrapped up in a nutrition-forward product," said Zarini Tahir, food scientist and developer at Kashi. "GOLEAN Peanut Butter Crunch offers a great crunchy texture, awesome plant-protein and fiber without sacrificing taste. It's an irresistible cereal or snack for any time of day."

GOLEAN Peanut Butter Crunch joins the GOLEAN portfolio of cereals, Kashi's most popular line, which includes GOLEAN Original Cereal, GOLEAN Crunch, GOLEAN Honey Almond Flax Crunch, GOLEAN Cinnamon Crisp, GOLEAN Chocolate Crunch and GOLEAN Toasted Berry Crisp.

Kashi will also be showcasing GOLEAN Peanut Butter Crunch and other products at the annual Natural Products Expo West trade show in Anaheim, CA from March 8-11 (booth 1415). At the show, attendees will get to kick start their day with GOLEAN Peanut Butter Crunch and a yoga session on March 10. Fans can also follow along with Kashi's yoga session virtually on the Kashi Facebook Page.

About Kashi Company

Kashi believes eating more plants is the catalyst for a healthier life. A natural lifestyle pioneer since 1984, Kashi produces nutritious plant-based foods including cereals, powders, entrees and snacks with curated ingredients. All Kashi products being made today – including its GOLEAN and Heart to Heart brands – are Non-GMO Project Verified. Kashi products are available nationwide in the U.S. and Canada. Kashi is based in sunny Solana Beach, Calif. To learn more, please visit Kashi.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/Kashi, Twitter at https://twitter.com/Kashifoods, Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/kashi/ or YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/Kashi.

