Kashi GO Expands In Frozen Aisle With New Line Of Protein Waffles

Wild Blueberry, Cinnamon Brown Sugar, Vanilla Buttermilk Join Kashi GO Line With 13g of Protein, Single-Digit Sugar and 100% Whole Grains

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kashi , a pioneer in natural foods, debuts new protein-packed waffles under its GO line of products. Available in three flavors, Wild Blueberry, Cinnamon Brown Sugar and Vanilla Buttermilk, the waffles deliver double-digit protein, single-digit sugar and 100% whole grains per serving. The new waffles will be available nationwide at Walmart, Amazon, Ahold, Food Lion, Giant Eagle, Hannaford, HEB, Market Basket, Shoprite and Woodmans, with additional stores coming later this year.

Kashi GO's Non-GMO Project Verified Protein Waffles deliver the convenience of a quick breakfast, everyday snack, or a base for recipe creations and lead the category in protein. The protein is derived from a mix of hemp seeds, cage-free eggs, soy and whey protein. Each box contains eight waffles to be heated in a toaster or microwave, to create fluffy and crispy, ready-to-enjoy waffles.

"Our Kashi GO line is all about offering products that fuel an active lifestyle and we saw a need to create a waffle with protein to jumpstart the day," said Jeanne Wilson, Director of Marketing for Kashi. "The existing Kashi waffles are a fan favorite and we wanted to supplement those with a new line that delivers nourishment, unparalleled taste, and convenience!"

To celebrate the launch, Kashi will be featuring weekly recipe takeovers with leading tastemakers to share their #WaffleWednesday creations on social media. For more information, follow @Kashi on Instagram.

For more information and to find a store near you, visit www.kashi.com .

About Kashi : Kashi believes eating more plants is the catalyst for a healthier life. A natural lifestyle pioneer for the past 35+ years, Kashi produces nutritious plant-based foods including cereals and snacks with curated ingredients and is still the #1 natural and organic cereal brand. All Kashi products being made today are Non-GMO Project Verified. Kashi products are available nationwide in the U.S. and Canada at Target, Walmart, Costco, Amazon and more. Kashi is based in sunny Solana Beach, California.

