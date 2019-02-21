Kashi Expands Kashi by Kids Line Beyond the Breakfast Table with New Organic Super Food Bites

Kashi collaborated with Gen Z leaders to create bites featuring tasty super food ingredients and diverse plant-based nutrition, all in a convenient pouch for a nourishing on-the-go snack



SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kashi officially introduces its second product in the Kashi by Kids line: Kashi by Kids Organic Super Food Bites, made for kids, by kids. The soft baked snack bites are made with super food ingredients and a tasty berry or Fair-Trade cocoa and chocolate blend filling, providing fun layers of taste, texture and plant-based nourishment. Just like the rest of the Kashi by Kids line, Kashi collaborated with the Kashi Crew – a group of Gen Z leaders who share Kashi's desire to make food with a positive impact – to co-create these new foods.

Tasty and Nutritious Planted Based Snack Bites Created for Kids, by Kids

Following the launch of the debut Kashi by Kids cereals, Kashi once again tapped the Kashi Crew to help create a snack food that kids would love and parents could feel good about. The Kashi Crew inspired every aspect of the bites including the super food ingredient combination of coconut flour, chickpeas, acai and sweet potato. The bites balance plant-based nutrition – including 10g of whole grains and 3g of fiber – with delicious flavor in two tasty options: Mixed Berry and Chocolate. Plus, they come in a convenient portable pouch, making them an ideal on-the-go snack whether on the way to soccer practice, in the lunch box or anywhere in between.

"We know parents are looking for healthy food options that their kids will love, so once again we went straight to the source to create a food that's truly for kids, by kids," said Jeanne Wilson, Director of Brand Marketing at Kashi. "The Kashi by Kids Organic Super Food Bites provide a twist on your average granola bar, with each bite balancing great taste and mighty nutrition to keep kids and parents satisfied. We're excited to expand our Kashi by Kids line to offer tasty, good-for-you foods for every moment in the day, and hope that it inspires kids to learn more about all the amazing foods and ingredients in them to spark a lifetime of healthy eating habits."

The Kashi by Kids Organic Super Food Bites are also made without peanuts, making them a school safe snacking option. New research shows 5.6 million U.S. children have food allergies, with peanut allergies being the most common. With many schools nationwide implementing policies to help keep allergens like peanuts out of the classroom, the Kashi by Kids Organic Super Food Bites offer a peanut-free solution without sacrificing flavor or nutrition. The Kashi by Kids Organic Super Food Bites are also USDA certified organic and made without artificial preservatives or color.

Kashi Crew Expands

Kashi is also excited to announce the addition of Michael Platt to the Kashi Crew, a talented baker and young social entrepreneur who believes in the power of food to drive a positive impact. At the age of 9, Michael decided to use his passion for food as a force for good and started his own baking business, Michael's Desserts. The company operates on a 1-to-1 business model: for every item a customer purchases, Michael donates one to someone in need. Throughout the year, Kashi worked with Michael and the rest of Kashi Crew to help develop the Kashi by Kids Organic Super Food Bites.

"I am excited to work with Kashi because they make healthy food more accessible in a fun, enjoyable and creative way," said Michael Platt. "I love being part of the Kashi Crew because we're helping Kashi make foods that a kid will see on the shelves and actually want to eat, and it's also something that parents can say 'yes!' to because they know it's healthy and tasty."

Michael joins the rest of the Kashi Crew, which includes:

Haile Thomas , a youth health activist, international speaker, former network TV cooking show contestant and the youngest Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach in the U.S. who founded the non-profit HAPPY to help young people embrace and enjoy healthy eating.

a youth health activist, international speaker, former network TV cooking show contestant and the youngest Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach in the U.S. who founded the non-profit HAPPY to help young people embrace and enjoy healthy eating. Hannah Testa , a sustainability advocate, international speaker and founder of Hannah4Change, an organization dedicated to fighting issues that impact the planet.

a sustainability advocate, international speaker and founder of Hannah4Change, an organization dedicated to fighting issues that impact the planet. Charlotte d'Arabian, a passionate young baker and former contestant on a major network TV kid's cooking show with a talent for creating unique and delicious flavor combinations.

a passionate young baker and former contestant on a major network TV kid's cooking show with a talent for creating unique and delicious flavor combinations. Valentine d'Arabian, an aspiring professional ballerina and current student at a nationally acclaimed dance school who loves seeking nutritious ways to fuel active lifestyles.

an aspiring professional ballerina and current student at a nationally acclaimed dance school who loves seeking nutritious ways to fuel active lifestyles. Michael Platt , a young baker, social entrepreneur, food justice advocate and contestant on a major network TV kid's cooking competition who founded Michael's Desserts to give back to those in need.

Additional information on the Kashi Crew can be found here.

The new Kashi by Kids Organic Super Food Bites and Kashi by Kids cereals are now available at grocers and retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Kroger, Whole Foods and Amazon. For more information, visit www.kashibykids.com.

About Kashi Company

Kashi is committed to making a positive impact through food. A natural lifestyle pioneer since 1984, Kashi produces nutritious plant-based foods including cereals, entrees and snacks with curated ingredients. All Kashi products being made today – including its Kashi by Kids foods– are Non-GMO Project Verified, and Kashi is proud to partner with QAI on the industry's first Certified Transitional program, which recognizes crops in transition from conventional to organic. Kashi products are available nationwide in the U.S. and Canada. Kashi is based in sunny Solana Beach, Calif. To learn more, please visit Kashi.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/Kashi, Twitter at https://twitter.com/Kashifoods, Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/kashi/ or YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/Kashi.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kashi-expands-kashi-by-kids-line-beyond-the-breakfast-table-with-new-organic-super-food-bites-300799369.html

SOURCE Kashi Company