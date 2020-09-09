Julie's Real Almond Butter and Cashew Butter Now Available Nationally at Kroger

Julie's Real Cinnamon Vanilla Bean Almond Butter and Cinnamon Vanilla Bean Cashew Butter are now available in Kroger stores across the country in both Jars and Single-Serve Packets

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie's Real, a fast-growing natural and organic food company known for its incredibly clean and incredibly delicious Almond Butters, Cashew Butters, Grain-Free Granolas and Paleo Brownie and Blondie Baking Mixes announced today that it recently launched multiple Nut Butter SKU's in approximately 2600 Kroger locations across the country. The company's Cinnamon Vanilla Bean Almond Butter and Cinnamon Vanilla Bean Cashew Butter Jars and Single-Serve Packets are now available to consumers at Kroger, the largest grocery retailer in the world, doubling its store count and positioning the company for further growth.

Julie's Real Founder, Julie Fox, noted that "We are so excited to launch our Nut Butters nationally at Kroger. Kroger has truly embraced the natural food movement in America and has become the one-stop shop for consumers looking for both conventional and natural and organic foods and snacks. This launch significantly increases our distribution providing consumers across America better access to our good-for-you, great tasting products."

Michael Fox, Co-Founder of Julie's Real added that "We view Kroger as the perfect place to showcase our amazing products. Julie and I feel strongly that Kroger is the ideal retail partner to allow us to connect with a broad base of consumers and launch new and unique products over the next several years."

Julie Fox has been passionate about good food and good health for two decades, but when her husband Mike was diagnosed with Barrett's Esophagus in December 2015, it caused her to re-evaluate what those words really mean. Julie and Mike made significant diet changes, omitting processed foods, grains, dairy and refined sugar from their diet.

While Julie was committed to helping her husband heal with good health, she also made a commitment to help him heal with good food. REAL good food. Julie began making tasty snacks like almond butters, cashew butters and grain-free granolas with only real, good-for-you ingredients… Julie's Real was born.

Julie's Real Cinnamon Vanilla Bean Almond Butter and Cinnamon Vanilla Bean Cashew Butter Jars and Single-Serve Packets are now available at Kroger, Fry's, Fred-Meyer, King Soopers, Ralph's, QFC, Smith's, and Dillons. In addition to Kroger, Julie's Real products are currently available online at juliesreal.com and on Amazon.com, nationally at Sprouts and The Fresh Market, Safeway in Northern California, Whole Foods in the Southwest region, New Seasons Market in the Pacific Northwest, Central Market, Market Street, Albertsons, Tom Thumb, Randalls, and Royal Blue Grocery in Texas, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, Erewhon Market and Lassens Natural Food & Vitamins in Southern California, Lowe's Foods in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, Roche Bros in the Northeast, as well as hundreds of independent natural food stores across the U.S.

Julie's Real has been fortunate to develop a loyal following with professional golfers with several top Tour Players carrying Julie's Real products in their bags every week. The Tour Players love the products as they are incredibly clean and incredibly delicious, providing sustained energy for their round. In addition, at the team's request, Julie's Real fueled the U.S. Ryder Cup Team at Hazeltine National Golf Club in 2016 and at Le Golf National in 2018, as well as the U.S. Presidents Cup Team at Liberty National Golf Club in 2017 and Royal Melbourne Golf Club in 2019. Since the beginning of 2018, Julie's Real products have been available on the first and tenth tees at every PGA Tour event.

Julie's Real has been featured in some of the world's most prominent publications including Forbes, Fox News, Fox Business, Golf Channel's Morning Drive, Greatist, Thrive Global and Shape.

It's Real. It's Good. It's Real Good.®

About Julie's Real Foods LLC

Julie's Real uses only 100% all-natural, whole food ingredients to create our exceptionally tasty Almond Butters, Cashew Butters, Grain-Free Granolas and Paleo Baking Mixes. We don't use any extracts, flavorings or cane sugar. Our products are Gluten-Free Certified, Paleo, Soy-Free, Dairy-Free, Peanut-Free, non-GMO verified and Kosher Certified.

For more information about Julie's Real, please visit our website www.juliesreal.com, follow us on Facebook /juliesrealfoods, Instagram @juliesreal and Twitter @juliesreal

Media Contact:

info@juliesreal.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/julies-real-almond-butter-and-cashew-butter-now-available-nationally-at-kroger-301125869.html

SOURCE Julie's Real