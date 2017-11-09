Joyce Farms Solves the Mystery of Raising Better Grass-Fed Beef

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- For 55 years, Joyce Farms has maintained a commitment to tradition. The family-owned business believes in doing things the old-fashioned way, which includes bringing back flavors long lost to conventional agriculture. Joyce Farms has made a name for itself with chefs all over the country with its heritage line of products, which now extends beyond poultry to include grass-fed beef. Formerly branded as Naked Beef, Joyce Farms has re-branded it Heritage Aberdeen Angus Beef to honor its unique ancestry.

"Joyce Farms beef has always been 'naked,' which we define as nothing added ever. The heritage name better conveys the genetics used in our grass-fed beef program," said Joyce Farms President and CEO Ron Joyce. "It's a critical component in producing flavorful, well-marbled beef that chefs are proud to serve in their restaurants."

Grass-fed beef has a reputation of not having the best flavor in comparison to its rich, fatty grain-fed counterpart. Joyce Farms embraced the challenge and sought the expertise of Dr. Allen Williams, Ph.D. -- a pioneer and expert of the grass-fed beef industry in North America -- to produce great tasting beef. Dr. Williams implemented a system combining old-world genetics, careful soil management practices, and a forage "cocktail" of a variety of different plants and grasses to produce a grass-fed beef with pleasant, balanced flavor.

"In selecting our heritage breeds, we carefully consider the genetics of the animals selected. We are able to trace their lineage back many generations to the old Aberdeen Angus genetics, ensuring that we are supplying customers with the finest quality gourmet meat, poultry and game," said Joyce. "Our heritage beef comes from heritage Scottish Aberdeen Angus cattle, the original Angus."

Less than five percent of American cattle qualify as true Aberdeen Angus. The lineage is important because the original Aberdeen Angus was bred to thrive on a 100 percent grass diet, unlike the modern Angus, which has been bred to consume a grain-finished diet.

Joyce Farms works with small, family-owned farms in the southeast to raise its Aberdeen Angus in multi-cultural pastures where they forage on grass that is mature and sweet.

Joyce Farms Heritage Beef is available direct to retail customers through Joyce Farms' website and wholesale to restaurants and food distributors. In comparison to grain-fed beef, Heritage Beef offers:

One-third less saturated fat

Two to six times more cell-boosting Omega-3 fatty acids

Three to five times more Omega-7, which lowers cholesterol (LDL)

Two to three times heart-healthy and cancer-inhibiting conjugated linoleic acid (CLA)

One and half times more dietary protein

"If you have been on the fence about grass-fed beef, try our Heritage Aberdeen Beef. Eat it. Put it in your mouth. You'll change your mind," said Joyce.

Established in 1962, Joyce Farms is a family-owned business providing meat and poultry of the highest quality and flavor to chefs, butchers and consumers nationwide. Joyce Farms is best known for using traditional agricultural methods and old-world heritage breeds, like their renowned Poulet Rouge Fermier™ chicken (GAP Step 4). Joyce Farms currently offers a line of Heritage products that includes Poulet RougeTM chicken, Poulet RougeTM poussin (young chicken - GAP Step 2), pintade (French Guinea), white pheasant, Spanish Black turkey, and Aberdeen Angus cattle (GAP Step 4). They also offer a Naked (Nothing added ever) line produced without the use of hormones, antibiotics, animal by-products or anything artificial; it includes chicken, duck, and rabbit. For more information, visit www.joyce-farms.com.

