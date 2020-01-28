Joy Organics Introduces New and Improved CBD Gummy

The industry-leading CBD brand has formulated a guilt-free gummy that tastes amazing.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joy Organics is giving their CBD gummies a makeover. The world's premier broad spectrum CBD brand has announced two new THC-free gummy flavors to kick off the new year and meet consumer demand. These flavored treats are a fun and easy way to consume the popular hemp-derived compound.

Gummies are one of the most sought-after ways to enjoy CBD. Joy Organics is providing an option to consumers that is natural, vegan and, perhaps most important of all, delicious.

"Gummies are popular because they're easy to carry, easy to consume and not messy. But it can be difficult to find a CBD gummy that isn't packed with dyes and artificial flavors that also tastes great," says Gerrid Smith, Joy Organics' chief marketing officer.

After months of formulating and taste testing, these new-and-improved fruity snacks fill a need in the growing national CBD market. They're sweet but not packed with corn syrup; they're vegan but still have the gooey texture every gummy should.

"We knew it wasn't going to be easy to come up with the perfect CBD gummy, which is why we've worked directly with health and flavor experts to bring our customers the best," Smith says. "We couldn't be more excited to present these new gummies to the market."

The new gummies will come in two flavors — Green Apple and Strawberry Lemonade — and contain 10mg of Joy Organics broad spectrum CBD oil each. They will be available online starting Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Joy Organics is a family-founded CBD business committed to leading the industry in quality and transparency. With every batch third-party tested and THC free, Joy Organics' premium broad-spectrum softgels, tinctures, salves, energy drinks, skincare products, and more are available online at JoyOrganics.com and in retail locations across the country.

