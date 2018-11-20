Joy Organics Continues to Expand Its CBD Retail Locations With New Chicago Area Storefront

Just in Time for the Holidays, the New Storefront Will Offer Joy's Pure CBD Products as well as Items for the Mind, Body and Spirit

DEER PARK, Ill., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, Joy Organics announced that its third store's soft opening will be this Friday, November 23. The leading CBD company will bring its premier family-friendly THC-free oils, softgels, salves, dog treats, and energy drinks to Deer Park. The new storefront is located in Deer Park Town Center, an upscale lifestyle center just outside metropolitan Chicago. The company will host an official grand opening event on Sunday, December 16th, from 1pm- 5pm and will feature champagne and hors-d'oeuvres, live music, free gift-wrapping, and giveaways.

Joy Organics currently has two other locations in Fort Collins, CO and Austin, TX. The continued expansion is an indication of the growing popularity of CBD as a natural alternative to medications for common ailments as sleeplessness, anxiety, pain and inflammation. It is also a testament to the quality and increasing demand for Joy Organics products.

The store is owned and will be managed by Sandra McFarland who has lived in the Deer Park area for over 20 years. In addition to premium CBD products by Joy Organics, the store will offer other items devoted to healing for the body, mind and spirit including handmade pottery from FarmHouse Pottery in Vermont, furniture Lovebeads from Rich Hippie Design, Capri Blue candles - basically beautiful items to fill a basket, or create the perfect gift just in time for the holidays.

"I've known Joy Smith, the founder of Joy Organics, for about 25 years. In a booming industry with a multitude of products to choose from, Joy is known for providing pure products and never sacrificing quality," stated McFarland. "I'm thrilled to partner with Joy Organics, to work with the Smiths, who are like family to me, and to create a space in my local community where those interested in the benefits of hemp can ask questions and find warm-hearted listeners."

As cannabis laws and regulations begin to relax and more consumers are becoming aware of the health and wellness benefits of CBD, Joy Organics anticipates continued expansion throughout the US. Its goal is to provide the highest quality THC-free hemp and CBD products through organic agricultural practices, superior manufacturing and extraction processes, and cutting-edge technology.

The new storefront will be located at 20530 N. Rand Road, Deer Park, IL 60010. To contact the store for more info, please call 847-481-6030.

In addition to its retail locations, Joy Organics also sell its products via its web site and provides free shipping for all US residents.

For more information on Joy Organics and its products, go to https://joyorganics.com.

About Joy Organics

Joy Organics is a family owned and operated business that was founded to help improve people's health and quality of life by creating the most pure, organic and bioavailable full-spectrum cannabinoid products on the market at an affordable price.

Based in Fort Collins, CO, Joy Organics is not only committed to helping people live happier, healthier lives; it is also dedicated to giving back to the community whether by giving free products to families who cannot afford them, or by giving a portion of sales to deserving non-profit organizations.

Joy's products contain ZERO THC and can be shipped to all 50 states.

For more information on Joy Organics and its products, go to https://joyorganics.com or visit the company's social media pages: Twitter @myjoyorganics, Facebook @joyorganics and Instagram @joyorganics

Media Contact:

Hannah Smith

Joy Organics

hannah@joyorganics.com

941-705-1814

Related Images

sandra-mcfarland-store-owner-and.jpg

Sandra McFarland, Store Owner and Operator

deer-park-store-interior.jpg

Deer Park Store Interior

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joy-organics-continues-to-expand-its-cbd-retail-locations-with-new-chicago-area-storefront-300753894.html

SOURCE Joy Organics