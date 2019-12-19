Joolies Launches in Whole Foods Southern Pacific

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joolies , California's newest organic medjool date company, announced today they are hitting shelves of Whole Foods locations across California and Nevada in the Southern Pacific region, expanding the company's footprint from direct to consumer into retail.

"While we are already available nationwide through Thrive Market and Amazon, it was important for us to build a strong foundation in stores too, starting at home in California. Our team has been working hard to get us into other key retailers like Erewhon, that are aligned with our values in high quality, organic food. When you see the Joolies boxes added to the existing dates and dried fruit set, it's impossible to miss that fresh pop of color," said Joolies Co-Founder, Greg Willsey.

Whole Foods is known for seeking out the finest organic foods available and like Joolies, maintains the strictest of quality standards in the industry, and has an unshakeable commitment to sustainable agriculture. Joolies organic medjool dates are single-origin and harvested fresh from their family farm in the Coachella Valley, California. Joolies does not use any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides and are Certified Glyphosate Residue Free by The Detox Project.

"We are beyond excited to be launching at Whole Foods Market through the Local Supplier program. Given our focus on 'fresh from our farm', and the Southern Pacific region being our home turf, this feels like the perfect way to start before expanding our distribution with Whole Foods nationally," added Joolies Co-Founder David Kohl.

Joolies organic medjool dates are available in 14 oz. Whole and 11oz. Pitted organic dates at an affordable SRP of $8.99. Joolies also carries single-origin Organic Medjool Date Syrup available for SRP $9.99.

About Joolies

Joolies brings delicious, organic medjool dates from our palms to yours as a delicious, healthy on-the-go option for snackers everywhere. Medjool dates, also known as the king of dates, are a great source of energy, have a low glycemic index and are full of beneficial nutrients. To ensure the best possible quality, Joolies dates are hand-picked from the tree and carefully packed at peak ripeness and never dried. The Kohl Family Farm has been producing organic medjool dates for nearly two decades and has honed their craft to present Joolies to the world. A joint partnership between the Kohl Family Farm and Venice Brands, Joolies is on a mission to share the nutritious goodness of organic medjool dates grown in the sunny Coachella Valley of Southern California. Learn more at www.joolies.com and share how you're date-ing @jooliesdates.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Amanda Sains / 231380@email4pr.com

Daniel Huipe / +1 (323) 445-3114 / 231380@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joolies-launches-in-whole-foods-southern-pacific-300977675.html

SOURCE Joolies