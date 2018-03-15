Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride

Registration Opens for Celestial Seasonings® B Strong Ride Presented by Mike Shaw Subaru and Flatirons SubaruProceeds from August 11th Cycling Event Benefit Boulder Community Health Center for Integrative Care and George Karl Foundation

BOULDER, Colo., March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for the eighth annual Celestial Seasonings® B Strong Ride cycling event presented by Flatirons Subaru and Mike Shaw Subaru. The ride takes place on Saturday, August 11th and funds a complete year of cancer care at Boulder Community Health Center for Integrative Care and also benefits the George Karl Foundation.

The event features four ride options starting and finishing at Celestial Seasonings in Boulder:

Morning Thunder Mountain Loop: 69 miles through mountains north and west of Boulder

Red Zinger 38 Loop: 38 miles through beautiful ranches and farms north of Boulder

Countryside Peach Passion Loop: 24 miles through rolling terrain north of Boulder

Sleepytime Mini B: 1 mile loop on Celestial Seasonings campus for children 10 and under

As in years past, B Strong Ride will also feature a post-ride party with outstanding food and an exceptional slate of live music at Celestial Seasonings throughout the day.

Event registration fees are $75 for adults (a $20 discount off the standard $95 fee for the first 100 riders to register) and $55 for students and riders under age 18. "Sleepytime Mini B" registration fee is $10. Fundraising for the event's beneficiaries is encouraged but not required. To register or donate, visit bstrongride.com.

Founded in 2011, B Strong Ride has been an outstanding success, with more than 5,300 riders raising over $2.3 million for local cancer charities to date.

"Celestial Seasonings strives to make a positive impact on our community and to support a cause that touches the lives of so many," said Tim Collins, Vice President of Marketing. "We're honored to be the title sponsor and host of this amazing event that supports two great local organizations whose mission is aligned with our commitment to helping people live healthier and happier lives."

In addition to Celestial Seasonings®, Mike Shaw Subaru, and Flatirons Subaru, B Strong Ride is also supported by a number of local and national sponsors, including:

Platinum Sponsors:

Zayo, Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers and Tebo Properties

Additional Sponsors:

Dream Finders Homes, MBS Capital Markets, Oracle Data Cloud and PanTheryx

Auto Trader, Caruso Foundation, One Bar, Spectranetics, Subaru, Vasu Skin Solutions, Laszlo Law, Sterling Rice, Crestone Capital and Security Service Federal Credit Union

Several Hain Celestial brands also provide support, including:

Dream®, Terra Chips® and Rudi's Organic Bakery®

Catering and Beer are provided by:

Oskar Blues, Mateo, CyclHOPS, Rush Bowls, Rio Grande and Panera

Medical Support is provided by:

Stadium Medical, Zoll and University of Colorado EMS

Media Support is provided by:

KBCO, KOA, Comcast, Daily Camera, Altitude, Root Sports, Pandora, KKFN, KYGO, KOSI and KEPN

Bicycle repair service during the ride is provided by six local bicycle shops:

Bicycle Village, Boulder Cycle Sport, Boulder Bicycle Works, Cenna's Custom Cycles, Republic Cycles Boulder and Wheat Ridge Cyclery

Celestial Seasonings, Inc.

For nearly 50 years, Celestial Seasonings, Inc. (a subsidiary of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Nasdaq: HAIN) has created delicious specialty teas that add magic to every moment. The brand currently offers more than 90 flavorful varieties of herbal, green, black, wellness, rooibos and chai teas. Each blend is expertly crafted by our Blendmaster from the finest herbs, teas, spices and botanicals and is presented in packaging adorned with beautiful artwork and inspiring quotes. From calming and relaxing to refreshing and rejuvenating to everyday wellness support, there's a Celestial Seasonings® product for all the moods and moments of your day. For more information, visit celestialseasonings.com or facebook.com/CelestialSeasonings.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/join-celestial-seasonings-8th-annual-b-strong-ride-300614454.html

SOURCE Celestial Seasonings, Inc.