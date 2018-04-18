J&J Snack Foods Corp.'s Whole Fruit® Frozen Novelties are NOW Non-GMO Project Verified!

Packed with fruit and available nationwide, just ahead of summer

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) announced today select Whole Fruit® Fruit Bars and Organic Juice Tubes are now Non-GMO Project Verified. This trusted logo assures consumers no genetically modified ingredients are used during the making of the deliciously fruity frozen treat. Whole Fruit is proud to offer consumers the same guilt-free formula and great taste, NOW with the Non-GMO Project Verified seal! Whole Fruit Fruit Bars and Organic Juice Tubes are available for frozen novelty lovers nationwide, just check the freezer section of local retail supermarkets, supercenters and warehouse club stores.

"By partnering with the Non-GMO Project, we hope to strengthen our well-loved brand even further. We want our Whole Fruit consumers to feel good about and trust the treats they are feeding their family and friends — this is just one additional way to help them do so," said Alissa Davis, Vice President of Marketing at J&J Snack Foods.

With real chunks of fruit in every bite, the Non-GMO Project verified Strawberry, Mango and Black Cherry varieties. Bursting with real fruit flavor and made with 90 percent juice, the Non-GMO Project also verified Whole Fruit Organic Juice Tubes in four combo flavors: Apple Grape, Apple Blueberry, Apple Cherry and Apple Strawberry.

More than half of Americans are looking for non-GMO food and beverages1, and nearly half of consumers report that "free from GMO ingredients" along with "low sugar or sugar-free" are the important factors when deciding which food or beverage product to eat or drink.2 Non-GMO Project Verified remains the market leader for GMO avoidance and one of the fastest growing labels in the retail sector, offering North America's most trusted third-party verification for non-GMO food and products.

For more information about Whole Fruit products and where to buy them, visit www.jjsnack.com/wholefruit or visit the Whole Fruit Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing nutritional and affordable branded niche snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI'S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B'S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY'S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE'S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.

*OREO and the OREO wafer design are registered trademarks of Mondelez International group, used under license.

