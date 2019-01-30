Jendayi Frazer, Former Head of U.S. Bureau of African Affairs, Named Board Member at Seedo

President and CEO of 50 Ventures, LLC and Former Distinguished Service Professor at Carnegie Mellon University to Help High-Technology Provider Transform Agriculture Markets.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jendayi Frazer, the former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, and one of the nation's leading voices for international policy, has joined the board of directors at Seedo Corp., "Seedo" (OTCQB: SEDO), a high-tech company providing the world's first fully automated and controlled indoor growing machine for pesticide-free agriculture markets. Dr. Frazer is the President and CEO of 50 Ventures, LLC and Managing Partner of Africa Exchange Holdings Company. She was previously the Director of Carnegie Mellon's Center for International Policy and Innovation with a particular focus on utilizing technology and applying innovative solutions to core issues of development and governance in Africa.

Dr. Frazer was sworn in as the first woman U.S. Ambassador to South Africa in 2004. During Dr. Frazer's government service, U.S. assistance to Africa quadrupled reaching an historic high of $6.7 billion by 2008. She was presented the Distinguished Service Award in 2009 from Secretary Condoleezza Rice. She was instrumental in establishing the Bush Administration's signature initiatives, including the $15 billion President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief and the Millennium Challenge Account that committed $3.2 billion to well-governed African countries by 2008. At her current position at 50 Ventures, Dr. Frazer employs her extensive network of key relationships throughout the African continent to provide innovative ideas on governance, stability and security, enterprise, and risk management in the region.

"Seedo's technology offers a fresh opportunity for Africa, where agricultural regions are suffering from the negative effects of rising temperatures and urban population growth," said Dr. Jendayi Frazer. "I'm honored to be a part of Seedo's mission to bring communities a convenient, low-cost way to grow pesticide-free herbs and vegetables regardless of local climate conditions and arable land constraints. The technology will support the continent's agricultural productivity, food safety and food security."

Seedo's airtight system minimizes cultivation costs by delivering maximum daylight illumination, built-in carbon filters, automated air conditioning, and a smart post-harvest drying system to users. As the world's first fully automated and controlled indoor growing machine, food producers can cost-effectively generate high yields of lab-grade, pesticide-free product. Even in the harshest environments or with limited space, cultivators can use Seedo's intelligent technology to harvest the next generation of precision agriculture.

"Drawing on her extensive understanding of issues facing Sub-Saharan Africa, Jendayi is uniquely qualified to help support our leadership team," said Seedo CEO Zohar Levy. "We're thrilled to welcome her as a board member and partner towards providing consistent and uniform agricultural products with improved shelf-life for communities in need of healthy and reliable food supplies."

Jendayi's appointment comes during a period of significant growth. The company recently delivered its first pre-sale home-grow units to customers in California in addition to qualifying for the OTCQB® Venture Market to streamline the stock procurement process for investors. Seedo also launched a cloud-enabled mobile and desktop application, enabling remote monitoring and control of the growing process and technical support for customers.

About Seedo

Seedo is a market leading high-tech company providing the cannabis and agriculture industries with the world's first fully automated and controlled indoor growing machine. Seedo provides growers with the freedom to cut costs while generating high yields of lab-grade, pesticide-free herbs and vegetables. Seedo's AI-powered, turnkey systems enable anyone from average consumers to large-scale producers the ability to grow without prior experience or ample space. Seedo is a publicly traded company backed by a group of international investors including Cannabics Pharmaceuticals and is headquartered in Israel. For more information, visit http://www.seedolab.com.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest Form 10-K Report filed on January 15th, 2019. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time.

