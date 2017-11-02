It's [Almost] Turkey Time: Foster Farms Serves Up Tips For The Perfect Thanksgiving Turkey

LIVINGSTON, Calif., Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- With the most anticipated meal of the year just weeks away, the countdown to turkey time is on. The Thanksgiving preparation spotlight can make even the most experienced home cooks feel the pressure to perfect their holiday turkey. Family-owned poultry producer Foster Farms is offering tips to help home cooks brine, roast, grill, stuff and carve the perfect bird. Foster Farms' Turkey Tips webpage – which includes a turkey roasting/grilling timetable, a step-by-step carving tutorial with slideshow and a delicious stuffing recipe from Foster Farms co-founder Verda Foster – will help cooks of all levels prepare a flawless Thanksgiving turkey. A sampling of tips pulled from the webpage include:
For complete details, holiday recipe inspiration and more advice, visit www.fosterfarms.com/turkey-tips/. Foster Farms offers a variety of turkey products to meet the needs of today's home cooks ranging from whole body turkeys, tenderloins, and ground turkey, to turkey sausage, patties and marinated varieties. Foster Farms also offers Simply Raised with No Antibiotics products and Organic turkey products including whole body turkeys and organic ground turkey.
About Foster Farms
Since 1939, West Coast families have depended on Foster Farms for premium quality chicken and turkey products. Family-owned and operated, the company continues its legacy of excellence and commitment to quality established by its founders, Max and Verda Foster. Foster Farms specializes in fresh, all-natural chicken and turkey products free of preservatives, additives or injected sodium enhancers. Based in California's Central Valley, with ranches in the Pacific Northwest, the company's fresh chicken and turkey are produced in or near each region served. Foster Farms also produces delicious pre-marinated, ready-to-cook and fully cooked products that meet the quality and convenience needs of today's home cooks, retailers, warehouse clubs and foodservice customers. The company's commitment to excellence, honesty, quality, service and people is a source of great pride, and, a longtime family tradition.
Food safety is Foster Farms' highest priority and the company would like to remind consumers to always follow safe handling, preparation and storage guidelines for the preparation of fresh poultry products. All fresh poultry products should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit as measured by a meat thermometer to ensure safety. Visit www.fosterfarms.com to learn more.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/its-almost-turkey-time-foster-farms-serves-up-tips-for-the-perfect-thanksgiving-turkey-300548397.html
SOURCE Foster Farms
