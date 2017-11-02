It's [Almost] Turkey Time: Foster Farms Serves Up Tips For The Perfect Thanksgiving Turkey

LIVINGSTON, Calif., Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- With the most anticipated meal of the year just weeks away, the countdown to turkey time is on. The Thanksgiving preparation spotlight can make even the most experienced home cooks feel the pressure to perfect their holiday turkey. Family-owned poultry producer Foster Farms is offering tips to help home cooks brine, roast, grill, stuff and carve the perfect bird. Foster Farms' Turkey Tips webpage – which includes a turkey roasting/grilling timetable, a step-by-step carving tutorial with slideshow and a delicious stuffing recipe from Foster Farms co-founder Verda Foster – will help cooks of all levels prepare a flawless Thanksgiving turkey. A sampling of tips pulled from the webpage include:

Brilliantly Brined: Proper brining makes the meat very juicy – not salty. Flavor brining is used to enhance the texture and taste of the turkey to its most delicious potential. Use a heavy-duty container that can hold approximately eight quarts of liquid, such as food-grade plastic, stainless steel or glass, when brining the turkey. Do not use aluminum containers, as they are corrosive. Always refrigerate the brine solution, preferably overnight. If it is not cold, the meat will absorb too much salt. For a delicious twist try Foster Farms' Honey Garlic Brine recipe.

Roasted Perfection and Grilling Guidelines: Always use a meat thermometer. While boneless or ground turkey is fully cooked when it reaches an internal temperature of 165˚F, bone-in turkey is fully cooked when the meat thermometer reads 180˚F. For specific roasting and grilling times based on turkey weight and whether it's stuffed/unstuffed, check out the Roasting Turkey and Grilling Turkey webpages. And remember, at altitudes above 5,000 feet add approximately five to 10 minutes of cooking time per pound.

Sumptuous Stuffing: Don't stuff the bird too tightly, as this will make the stuffing heavy and harder to fully cook. If you want more of the delicious side dish, bake stuffing covered in an oven-proof dish to an internal temperature of 165⁰F. Verda Foster's tried and true stuffing recipe has been a crowd pleaser for generations

Carve It Like a Boss: Stop. After cooking, give that bird at least 20 minutes before carving. To steady the bird, leave the wings on until you've carved both sides of the breast. To remove the wing, slice into the joint, which attaches it to the body, carving as much meat from the body as possible.

Kitchen Safety: Remember your ABC's - Always Be Careful - when preparing, cooking and storing turkey. This means thorough hand washing, using separate cutting boards for raw meat, cooking to the proper internal temperature, refrigerating leftovers within two hours of cooking, and following package guidelines during preparation.

For complete details, holiday recipe inspiration and more advice, visit www.fosterfarms.com/turkey-tips/. Foster Farms offers a variety of turkey products to meet the needs of today's home cooks ranging from whole body turkeys, tenderloins, and ground turkey, to turkey sausage, patties and marinated varieties. Foster Farms also offers Simply Raised with No Antibiotics products and Organic turkey products including whole body turkeys and organic ground turkey.

About Foster Farms

Since 1939, West Coast families have depended on Foster Farms for premium quality chicken and turkey products. Family-owned and operated, the company continues its legacy of excellence and commitment to quality established by its founders, Max and Verda Foster. Foster Farms specializes in fresh, all-natural chicken and turkey products free of preservatives, additives or injected sodium enhancers. Based in California's Central Valley, with ranches in the Pacific Northwest, the company's fresh chicken and turkey are produced in or near each region served. Foster Farms also produces delicious pre-marinated, ready-to-cook and fully cooked products that meet the quality and convenience needs of today's home cooks, retailers, warehouse clubs and foodservice customers. The company's commitment to excellence, honesty, quality, service and people is a source of great pride, and, a longtime family tradition.

Food safety is Foster Farms' highest priority and the company would like to remind consumers to always follow safe handling, preparation and storage guidelines for the preparation of fresh poultry products. All fresh poultry products should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit as measured by a meat thermometer to ensure safety. Visit www.fosterfarms.com to learn more.

