ISS and its SunGarden(TM) Seed Division introduce the world's Safest Sprouting Seeds

COOKEVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of recent FDA Initiatives and Guidance to safeguard production, conditioning, and distribution of sprouts, ISS and its SunGarden™ Seed division invested in a state-of-the-art technology and processing facility that uses a proprietary, exclusive, eco-friendly, organic, non-thermal treatment and sanitation of sprouting seeds to achieve a 5-log to 6-log reduction of pathogens. Current industry practices achieve only a 3-log reduction. This means that SunGarden's proven technology reduces pathogens up to 1,000,000 times, while current industry practices reduce pathogens only up to 1,000 times.

SunGarden™ completed a thorough, scientific validation study led and conducted by Novolyze, a worldwide credible organization, confirming that this organic treatment process achieves a 5-log to 6-log reduction of pathogens.

The process and the results of the validation study were presented to the FDA and are available for review to all interested parties and sprout growers.

SunGarden™ Seed treatment provides the safest seeds, while at the same time maintains germination and keeps the seed in its raw, natural state with no harmful residue.

"We believe that seed treatment is only part of the solution. In order to ensure that our seed is the safest in the industry, we implemented a food safety process with the highest standards and multiple steps," said Silas Stoddart, Marketing Director.

The process begins when the seed arrives to the facility. Each bag is sampled and tested for pathogens and fitness-for-use. Any seed with undesirable results is rejected and removed from the food supply.

After seed is approved, SunGarden™ proceeds with its proprietary and exclusive treatment and sanitation process. After treatment, seed is tested again for pathogens and detailed documents, such as Certificate of Analysis and Certificate of Conformance, are created to guarantee the highest food quality standards while meeting or exceeding FDA guidelines.



SunGarden™ Seed is packaged in bags specifically designed to safeguard the quality of the seed. These multi-walled bags provide a food-grade contact surface and a non-permeable shell, so seed arrives to sprouting facilities unadulterated and ready to sprout.

Our highly experienced SunGarden™ shipping and logistics team uses best-in-class operating procedures during shipping and handling to ensure the seed will arrive to a customer's facility safe and ready to sprout.



"We provide the cleanest seed, ready for sprouting," says Karen Wilson, Sales Director. "If sprout growers use our SunGarden™ Seed along with the proven, best food safety practices that sprout growers already have in place, everyone can enjoy this wonderful food."

If you are interested in additional information, samples, or commercial arrangements for SunGarden™ Seed, please contact Silas Stoddart, Marketing Director, at silas.stoddart@sproutnet.com or 931-526-1106, ext. 126.

SOURCE SunGarden