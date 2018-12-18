Intermarché maps its own-brand organic products using SGS Transparency-One

BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2018 /CNW/ -- To meet distributors' increasingly stringent demands for quality, SGS Transparency-One last year launched a unique digital solution allowing companies to identify, analyse, and monitor all suppliers, components, and production sites in their supply chains. The solution enables businesses to improve social and environmental risk management, ensure the food safety of their products, and boost consumer confidence.

Intermarché has chosen SGS Transparency-One to map all of its own-brand organic products. Launched eight months ago, this project has already identified more than 4,200 suppliers at all levels and collected their social and environmental quality certificates.

Tighter regulations and greater consumer demand for transparency are forcing companies to strengthen their tools for managing and controlling product traceability throughout the supply chain, from primary production to the consumer.

"Our solution, in partnership with Transparency-One, allows us to create a detailed map of all the different entities involved a supply chain, collect and verify suppliers' certifications, and make targeted recommendations based on each supplier's control of the process. It's the most advanced solution on the market today, a new social network for suppliers," said Guy Escarfail, Vice President, Global Head of SGS Digital Supply Chain Solutions.

The tool uses real-time supply chain data to identify product origins and reduce risks. Each client can review all the facilities in their supply chain and ensure their suppliers comply with regulations for product safety, sustainability, and social responsibility.

"For Les Mousquetaires, quality and traceability are essential. The demand for "organic" labelled products is growing rapidly. We realised that we didn't have a detailed view of the entire supply chain for our own-brand organic products. To be able to answer consumers' questions, we asked SGS Transparency-One to set up an accurate mapping system, all the way down to primary production. We continue to make good progress and encourage suppliers at all levels to join this initiative to give our customers the fullest guarantees in terms of quality, food safety, and environmental and social commitment," said Olivier Touzé, Director of Quality and Sustainable Development at Les Mousquetaires Group.

About Intermarché

With its unique status as "Producer & Retailer," Intermarché places the well-being of consumers at the heart of its commitments. Its unique positioning in French distribution, as the 4th largest agrifood operator and 2nd largest independent distributor in France, gives Intermarché the ability to continuously adapt to consumers' expectations and societal challenges, to "Produce Better" and "Eat Better."

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading provider of inspection, verification and certification services. Recognised as the standard in terms of quality and integrity, SGS has more than 95,000 employees, and operates a network of over 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world. SGS France is committed to upholding the Group's values and product standards. After more than 130 years of growth, SGS France currently has 2,900 staff across more than 120 offices and inspection centres and 34 laboratories. Our services cover supply chains end-to-end in many sectors such as agriculture and agrifood, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, consumer goods, energy, chemicals, environment, industrial services, etc.

www.sgs.com

About Transparency-One

Transparency-One enables companies to discover, analyze, and monitor all suppliers, components, and facilities in the entire supply chain. Transparency-One combines cutting-edge graph database technology, supply chain expertise, and global supplier onboarding services, in partnership with SGS, to help all supply chain stakeholders reduce business risk. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts with offices in Paris, France.

https://www.transparency-one.com

Contact:

KellyAnn Tsai

+1 617-804-0430

kellyann.tsai@transparency-one.com

Natasha Marcom

+41 22 739 91 11

natasha.marcom@sgs.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intermarche-maps-its-own-brand-organic-products-using-sgs-transparency-one-300767560.html

SOURCE Transparency-One