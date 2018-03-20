Indigo Receives First Organic Certification for Microbial Seed Treatment

- Indigo® microbial treatment for corn is now approved for certified organic production- Indigo responds to consumer demand for production systems that better support consumer and environmental health

BOSTON, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigo Ag, Inc., a company dedicated to harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet, has received organic certification for the company's microbial seed treatment in corn. This certification was awarded by the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI), a non-profit organization that provides an independent review of products intended for use in certified organic production and processing. OMRI's review confirmed that Indigo's microbial product is compliant with the standards of the USDA's National Organic Program.

Indigo® microbial seed treatments, which improve crop health and productivity in the face of environmental stress, leverage naturally-occurring microbes. Given that Indigo microbes are sourced from the environment, and returned to it without any genetic modification, Indigo was able to obtain OMRI certification without obstacle. This is the first microbial treatment in the Indigo portfolio to receive such certification. The company intends to certify microbial treatments across crops, such that growers have the option to produce certified organic corn, soybeans, wheat, cotton, and rice in partnership with Indigo.

"Our microbial products, derived from nature, are an asset to organic production systems," said David Perry, Indigo's President and CEO. "They provide biological, rather than chemical, solutions to environmental stress and are a much-needed tool in a production system that has access to fewer methods of plant protection."

With a goal of responding to consumer demand for a healthier and more sustainable food supply, Indigo has created a marketplace for farmers and buyers of specialty crops. Organic growers who are interested in producing corn with Indigo can now do this while maintaining their organic certification. For traditional growers who are interested in transitioning to organic operations, Indigo's team of agronomists will support this transition, leveraging the company's microbial and digital technologies.

"Organic production is just one example of how Indigo intends to link consumer preferences to grower practices," said Rachel Raymond, Vice President of Crop Product Management. "We are working to expand into a range of production systems that better support consumer preferences for how their food is grown. We are proud to be working on options that support improved grower profitability, environmental sustainability, and consumer health."

Read more on Indigo's approach to consumer-driven production systems in a blog post from Rachel Raymond here.

About Indigo

Indigo is a company dedicated to harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet. With a vision of creating a world where farming is an economically desirable and accessible profession, Indigo works alongside its farmers to apply natural approaches, conserve resources for future generations, and grow healthy food for all. Utilizing beneficial plant microbes to improve crop health and productivity, Indigo's portfolio is focused on cotton, wheat, corn, soybeans, and rice. The company, founded by Flagship Pioneering, is headquartered in Boston, MA, with additional offices in Memphis, TN, Research Triangle Park, NC, Sydney, Australia, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and São Paulo, Brazil. www.indigoag.com

