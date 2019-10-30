iEat Green Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Feeding Those in Need

For 25 Years, Bhavani Jaroff Has Been Coordinating Volunteers From Different Walks of Life to Work With Her in Creating Holiday Feasts for Those in Need, in Collaboration With the River Fund-NY Food Pantry



OLD WESTBURY, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bhavani Jaroff has over 35 years of experience as a natural foods chef. During her time as a caterer, Jaroff witnessed all the wasted food that was left over after a catered event. In her search for places to bring the leftover food, Jaroff became aware of all the hungry and homeless people that are living on the streets of Long Island and New York City. Her passion for feeding the homeless grew into a second career.

Every year, on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, or the Tuesday before Christmas, Jaroff feeds the community surrounding Rufus King Park in Jamaica, Queens.

For the Thanksgiving Feast, preparations start months ahead of time: lining up the donations, reserving a refrigerated truck, reaching out to partnering organizations, and collecting coats and other winter items. Over the course of the weekend, over 120 volunteers will pass through the front doors of her 1840 farmhouse, washing, chopping, shlepping, cooking, and cleaning to create a traditional home-cooked meal (with vegetarian options) for 1,000-plus community members living in and around Rufus King Park.

Those interested in making a tax-deductible donation to the River Fund-NY to help pay for the food can donate online at https://www.river.fund/support. Please mark it for "Cooking with iEat Green."

Anyone looking to donate coats, sleeping bags, blankets or other winter items can drop off at the iEat Green Homestead in Old Westbury or email to arrange for a pickup at Bhavani@iEatGreen.com.

For any other questions or for more information, please email Bhavani Jaroff at Bhavani@iEatGreen.com or on her cell at 516-238-3616.

